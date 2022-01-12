Eight children died in the fire, which officials say is the deadliest in New York City in 30 years

17 Victims Killed in Bronx Apartment Fire Identified: 3 Siblings, a Mother of 5 and 3 of Her Children Among Those Dead

Emergency first responders remain at the scene after an intense fire at a 19-story residential building that erupted in the morning on January 9, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Reports indicate over 50 people were injured.

Seventeen victims of the deadly fire that burned through an apartment building in New York City over the weekend have been identified, PEOPLE confirms.

Seventeen people died and many others were injured when a fire believed to have been caused by a faulty electrical heater spread in a 19-story apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday. The blaze is the city's deadliest fire in three decades, according to the AP.

The victims include four members of the Drammeh family: Fatoumata Drammeh, 50; Foutmala Drammeh, 21; Muhammed Drammeh, 12; and Nyumaaisha Drammeh, 19, according to a release sent to PEOPLE by the NYPD.

Fatima Drammeh, 23, was at work during the fire and survived, and her brother, 16-year-old Yagub Drammeh, is currently hospitalized after being rescued from the building.

"I just said bye to them, because we were leaving the house," Fatima told the New York Times. "I didn't think it would be my last time seeing them."

Her father, Ishak Drammeh, had been away and was not in their apartment during the blaze.

"It's not easy, your own child," Ishak, who is from the West African country of Gambia, told the outlet. "Now they just go; you never see them again until the day of judgment."

family lost in fire

Other victims of the fire include Sera Janneh, 27; Seydou Toure, 12; Haouwa Mahamadou, 5; Haji Dukary, 49; Haja Dukureh, 37; Mustapha Dukureh, 12; Mariam Dukureh, 11; Fatoumata Dukureh, 5; Omar Jambang, 6; Fatoumata Tunkara, 43; Isatou Jabbie, 31; Hagi Jawara, 47 and 2-year-old Ousmane Konteh.

According to the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, all victims died of smoke inhalation, and the fire is considered an accident.

Sera Janneh's father, Tijan Janneh, said he and his other daughter, 19-year-old Ishatou Janneh, tried escaping the building but the smoke was too intense.

"We were trapped in the fire together," he told the New York Daily News. "We went down the stairs to the fourth floor but it was black with smoke."

"That's where I lost them," he added. "I lost them on the stairs."

A GoFundMe campaign to help the Drammeh family has been started and has raised nearly $100,000 as of Tuesday night.