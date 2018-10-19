Boy, 2, with Brain Cancer Dies After Town Held Him an Early Christmas: 'Fly High Little Man'

When 2-year-old Brody Allen was given weeks to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, his family and neighborhood banded together to bring him an early Christmas since doctors believed he wouldn’t likely live to see his favorite holiday. They wanted, more than anything, to bring some cheer to the young boy who needed it most.

In a heartbreaking Facebook post on Friday morning, Allen’s family announced the toddler had quietly died in the arms of his mother.

“Good morning. It is with the deepest sadness I want [to] tell you that Brody has lost his fight. This morning at 6 am Brody passed quietly, and peacefully in the arms of his mother Shilo,” the post said. “He did not suffer. He was surrounded by his family and I have no doubt many angel’s [sic]. While our sadness is immeasurable and we will miss his smiling beautiful soul, we are also comforted in knowing that today our son has touched the face of God.”

In the weeks before his death, neighbors and strangers showered Allen with Christmas carols and gifts, and many decorated their homes with ornaments to transform their town into a summertime winter wonderland.

“No one should have to go through this,” Matt Castleman, a pastor near Brody’s home in Colerain Township, Ohio, told WLWT in September. “But if they do, they shouldn’t do it alone.”

RELATED VIDEO: When This Cancer Patient’s Christmas Decorations Were Stolen, His Community Stepped Up

As Allen’s story stretched far and wide, kind strangers sent their well wishes to the family from across the globe.

“People from all over the world are sending me messages in languages I don’t know, sending me prayers in religions I’ve never heard of and just embracing our family in ways I could’ve never imagined,” Allen’s father, Todd Allen, told the news station.

But the Christmas joy was almost ruined when many decorations — such as an inflatable Santa Claus and polar bear — were mysteriously damaged around the neighborhood.

“They gutted the stomach,” neighbor Alisha Lynn told the New York Times. “And then they sliced it sideways and up and down. … It broke my heart in pieces.”

Even when residents repaired the decorations, they were often destroyed again.

“He was really sad,” Allen’s sister, McKenzie Allen, 21, told the Times of her brother’s reaction to seeing one of the damaged balloons. “He calls Santa ‘ho ho’ and he said, ‘Oh no, ho ho broke!’ “

RELATED: Family Celebrates Christmas in July for One Last Celebration with Dad Dying of Cancer

In late September, the Colerain Police Department caught two teenagers who they believed were responsible for the vandalism.

According to WCPO, the Allen family is accepting donations on their GoFundMe page in lieu of flowers or gifts. Services will be held at the end of the week.

“Today heaven welcomed home our little superhero,” the family continued on their Facebook post announcing Allen’s death. “Fly high little man.. Until we see you again. We love you.”