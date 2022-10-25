British radio broadcaster Tim Gough died at age 55 Monday after he experienced a medical emergency while on the air.

Gough died "from a suspected heart attack" during an episode of his show on GenX Radio Suffolk, according to a press release from the station.

He was pronounced dead just before 8 a.m. local time at his home in Lackford, Suffolk, per the release.

"Tim was doing what he loved" when he died, the station said. "The entire GenX Radio family are shocked and devastated beyond words."

"Tim was a hugely experienced and highly talented broadcaster with an army of fans for his daily show," GenX Radio Suffolk said. "He is a very sad loss to radio and the county of Suffolk."

Gough's career began at Radio Orwell in 1986, according to The Guardian.

The broadcaster first began working with GenX Radio Suffolk in the 1980s, Managing Director James Hazell said in Monday's release.

Gough worked at various stations in the East Midlands during the 1990s and 2000s, including Trent FM, Leicester Sound, Saga Radio and Smooth Radio, BBC News reported.

A decade after retiring, Gough returned to the airwaves to host GenX Radio Suffolk's morning show, according to the outlet.

News of his death left many "heart broken" at the station, Hazell said in the release.

"To know Tim personally, as I did very closely for over 30 years, was to know a warm, caring, fun guy who myself and my family loved dearly," he explained.

"I know his family are enormously comforted by the hundreds of loving messages that have been received and have asked for privacy at this devastating time," Hazell added.

Gough is survived by his mother, brother, sister, and son, according to the station.