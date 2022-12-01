British Man and American Woman, Both 100, Have Been Pen Pals Since 1938: 'She's Always Been There'

Geoff Banks and Celesta Byrne have been writing to each other for more than eight decades — but they now also use "this new thing called Zoom" to stay on touch

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 02:02 PM
A collect image of Geoff Banks and Celesta Byrne, when they met for the first time in 2002, in New York
Geoff Banks and Celesta Byrne, when they met for the first time in 2002. Photo: SWNS

Friends for life.

Although there's almost always been a pond between them, Geoff Banks, who is from southwest England, and American Celesta Byrne have been writing to each other since 1938, according to SWNS.

"I honestly struggle to remember how we got in touch, but I was talking to Celesta recently and I think it was something to do with an American school's scheme," Banks, a former engineer, told the news outlet.

"They matched us up with Americans for a pen pal relationship, and somehow I ended up with this letter from an American girl, and we just kept corresponding ever since," he added.

Geoff Banks at his home in Honiton, Devon
Geoff Banks. SWNS

After decades of sending letters overseas, the pair — who both turned 100 this year — rely on emails and Zoom calls.

"Now of course she is partially sighted, so I correspond mainly by email," Banks told SWNS. "Email is much easier for me these days too because I can't write very well anymore."

Video chatting is an even newer development.

"I have this new thing called Zoom, I think, now to chat with her, but I leave all the technology to younger people. They're much better at pressing all the buttons," he remarked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

One thing that's never changed over the years is their unique bond.

"She's a very interesting person," Banks told the BBC. "We exchange stories and she's very good to talk to."

A letter Geoff Banks received from his penpal Celesta Byrne, dated 1953
A letter from Celesta Byrne, dated 1953. SWNS

"Celeste has had a number of children and unfortunately lost one recently, so we chat about family too," Banks told SWNS.

However, there is one topic that's off limits. "We don't discuss the football," he said.

As for whether there was ever any spark between the pair, Byrne, who lived in New Jersey but has since moved to Texas to be near family, shut down any questions of romance.

"No, we're just friends, like people who live next door," she told the BBC. "You ask how they're doing, you say a few words and then you both go to work."

A collect image of Celesta Byrne (middle), with friends in 1939
Celesta Byrne with friends in 1939. SWNS

Although they've only met in person two times, first in 2002 during a trip to New York and then again two years later, Banks said that his friendship with Byrne has always been somebody he could depend on — even when WWII made writing to each other difficult.

"She's always been there to write to, even if it was just birthday cards and Christmas cards," he told SWNS.

Speaking with the BBC he noted that it's been a "source of great satisfaction to write to her for over all these years".

Related Articles
Bradley Fox-Jones
They Both Said Yes! Couple Surprises Each Other by Proposing at the Same Time
Marjorie Rigby. A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her still born baby – 76 years after she fell pregnant
Woman, 102, Finds Unmarked Grave of Her Stillborn Baby After Over 70 Years: 'It Was a Relief'
Diana, Princess of Wales, during her interview with Martin Bashir for the BBC
The True Story Behind Princess Diana's 'Panorama' Interview — and What 'The Crown' Didn't Cover
Eddie Swartzentruber former Amish TikToker
Ex-Amish TikToker Answers Questions About the Life He Left Behind at 17 — from Toothpaste to Parental PDA
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford's Relationship Timeline
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale attend "The Irishman" screening during the 57th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 27, 2019 in New York City
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale's Relationship Timeline
Willie Aames Shares Real-Life Fairytale Love Story. Credit: Winnie Hung and Willie Aames Kevin Clark
How 'Eight Is Enough' Star Willie Aames Found True Love with a Former Fan: 'It Was Meant To Be'
Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe attend the "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Who Is Daniel Radcliffe's Girlfriend? All About Actress Erin Darke
Queen Elizabeth II
North Dakota Woman Exchanged Letters with Queen Elizabeth Every Year on Their Shared Birthday
nancy hauck
Utah Grandma, 56, Serving as Surrogate for Son Whose Wife Had a Hysterectomy: 'Most Beautiful Thing'
Joe Biden 60 Minutes interview
Sneak Peek: '60 Minutes' Enters Historic 55th Season with Wide-Ranging Lineup, Including Rare Biden Sit-Down
Sarah Krivanek
Sarah Krivanek's Friend Writes to President Biden Begging for Him to Help the American Woman Jailed in Russia
Jeffrey Toobin
Jeffrey Toobin Announces He's Leaving CNN 2 Years After 'New Yorker' Zoom Scandal
HAIRSPRAY, Amanda Bynes, Nikki Blonsky, 2007. ©New Line/courtesy Everett Collection
Nikki Blonsky Says Amanda Bynes Friendship on 'Hairspray' Was 'So Real': I Want to 'Give Her a Big Hug'
Laura Nuttall presents weather in cancer bucket list challenge
Terminally Ill Student Fulfills Bucket List Dream of Presenting TV Weather Forecast
Joyce Bond, ron bond
Couple Celebrates 81st Wedding Anniversary Decades After Pals Warned Their Relationship 'Wouldn't Last'