No Alien Invasion Here! The Bright Blue Light Freaking Out New Yorkers Explained

Residents of New York City were left with more questions than answers when a bright blue light beamed from the sky Thursday evening.

While many were afraid the illuminated sky was an alien invasion, the New York Police Department confirmed it was a result of a transformer explosion that also caused a power outage at LaGuardia Airport.

“The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens,” the NYPD wrote on Twitter, adding that the fire is now under control.

Con Edison also confirmed the incident explaining, “There was a brief electrical fire at our substation in Astoria which involved some electrical transformers and caused a transmission dip in the area. We’re currently investigating the cause of the incident. AQ.”

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Transformer explosion in New York City Jay Reeves/AP/Shutterstock

However, the NYPD is still urging residents to steer clear of the area, which also includes Astoria, Long Island City, Jackson Heights and Forest Hills.

“Transformer explosion was determined to be non-suspicious equipment malfunction. Please continue to avoid the area due to keep traffic clear. Thank you,” NYPD’s 114th Precinct tweeted.

Prior to the discovery, a number of New Yorkers flooded social media with videos and photos of the lit sky.

Transformer explosion Craig Ruttle/AP/Shutterstock

“What’s happening in New York!!? It’s 9pm and the sky is NEON BLUE,” one user wrote alongside a photo of the sky.

“What’s uh this freak blue explosion lighting up the sky in NYC?” another tweet read.

Celebrities even joined in on the conversation.

“Can someone smart tell me why the sky went blue in NYC? I’m shook,” Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino tweeted.

Costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino also tweeted. “Due to recent activities in NYC I’m on my way to Dicks Sporting goods for supplies & bow & arrow seek shelter, I will find you.”

“The Blue sky in New York has got me ready to put my blindfold on,” singer Bebe Rexha wrote in reference to Sandra Bullock’s Netflix film Bird Box.