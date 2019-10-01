At Least 20 People Injured After Bridge Collapses in Taiwan: Reports

Image zoom AP/Shutterstock

More than 20 people were injured in a small coastal fishing village in Taiwan on Tuesday after an arch bridge collapsed, according to multiple reports.

The Nanfang’ao Bridge caved in and fell into the water around 9:30 a.m., sending an oil tanker truck plummeting onto multiple fishing boats below, according to Taiwan News.

National Fire Agency spokesperson Su Hong-wei said the tanker crushed three boats, and that 10 people — six Filipinos and three Indonesians — were hospitalized in the incident, the Associated Press reported. Six of those people reportedly suffered serious injuries.

As the outlet notes, fisherman from other countries typically work on boats registered in Taiwan because pay is better than in their home countries.

Meanwhile, Hsu Kuo-yung, Taiwan’s interior minister, told reporters that five people were believed to be on the bridge when it collapsed, according to the AP.

Su’ao Township Mayor Lee Ming-che also noted that six fisherman are thought to be trapped under the bridge, according to Taiwan News.

An air force helicopter, fishing vessels, and more than 60 military personnel are reportedly on the hunt for possible victims.

Video of the collapse shows the oil tanker had nearly made its way across the bridge when it caved in and collapsed straight down into the water.

The tanker caught fire when it fell, but the fire did not spread, according to the AP.

Though the weather was sunny and clear when the bridge collapsed, the area had been hit by Typhoon Mitag just hours earlier, The New York Times reports.

Taiwan’s National Fire Agency did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.