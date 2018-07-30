JetBlue Helps Jilted Bridesmaid After She’s Asked to ‘Relinquish' Her 'Duties’ by Bride

A jilted bridesmaid took to social media to “laugh and cry” after she was cut from her wedding duties just before a friend’s big ceremony — and all because she couldn’t make it to every event the big weekend.

Courtney Duffy, an MBA student at Dartmouth College, posted screenshots of a cringe-worthy email to Twitter on July 27, according to Elle. The email — which quickly went viral — was apparently sent by her friend and soon-to-be-newlywed, Alex, who asked Duffy to “relinquish” her duties as a bridesmaid, Elle reported.

“I have a massive favor to ask you, though — and this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to ask anyone — but I need to ask you to relinquish your duties as a bridesmaid,” Alex allegedly said in the email posted by Duffy, according to Elle. “Come to the wedding, have a fabulous time, and travel in the time you need to without stressing about anything else!”

The reason Duffy was cut from bridesmaid duties? Her school schedule was going to keep her from being able to attend all of her planned events, according to the email shared by Elle.

But though Duffy would have to leave early the night of the wedding, she had already purchased her cross-country flight to participate in the ceremony.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Always the Bridesmaid and Never the Bride’ Is Working out Perfectly for the Bouquet Slayer

“When I asked you, I was really hoping that you could be a part of this whole thing — the bachelorette trip, at least the weekend, prep and the full night of the event,” Alex wrote to Duffy, who is also working to attend Harvard to earn her Masters in Public Administration, according to Inc. “The whirlwind nature of what your travel has become just won’t work with the duties as a party member. I’m so, so sorry!!”

The bride-to-be then went as far as to ask Duffy to mail back her bridesmaid “jumpsuit,” so she could give it to the friend who would serve as a replacement.

After posting the message to her almost 800 followers on Twitter, Duffy tweeted to JetBlue, the airline she used to book her flights. In her tweet, the grad student asked for help when she decided she wouldn’t be attending the wedding at all, according to Elle.

“Booked my X-C flights for a wedding, then was asked ‘to relinquish’ my “duties as a bridesmaid,’ ” Duffy reportedly wrote in a now-private tweet. “I am laughing & crying & must avoid this wedding at all costs. Pls help?”

Luckily for the spurned bridesmaid, the airline quickly came through.

Hey Courtney, we’ve been thinking. The jumpsuit may have been borrowed, but we’ll bring the (Jet)Blue. When you’re ready to patch things up, we’d like to help make your old friendship feel like new. A future girls’ weekend is on us! — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) July 28, 2018

RELATED: Bride Who Doesn’t Have Many Girlfriends Asks Her Best Bros to Be Bridesmaids — and the Photos Are Amazing!

In a statement to PEOPLE, JetBlue confirmed they waived Duffy’s cancellation fees to allow her to use the money for another trip.

“After the customer’s initial tweet on Friday, our team immediately reached out to offer to waive any cancellation fees and allow her to save that fare for a future flight,” the company said in a statement. “JetBlue is also about bringing people together though, and while feelings may be raw now, we hope one day these friends might be able to patch things up, so we’ve also offered her a vacation to use with her old friend at a future date.”

But the internet had mixed responses to the email, with some commenters saying Duffy shouldn’t have agreed to be a bridesmaid if she was so busy, and should not have posted the email to social media for all to see. Others felt that Alex was being too much of a “bridezilla.”

Part of me is like, if she wasn’t even going to be there in time for the whole wedding and was going to show up half way through, why would you want to be a bridesmaid? But also the bride should’ve known from the beginning that her friend is busy and not picked her to begin with! — ✨Bonz✨ (@thedonbonz) July 30, 2018

I can’t believe people are defending a woman who is supposed to be a bridesmaid but wouldn’t even be able to attend the entire wedding. The reception is an important part of the wedding. Be a guest and call it a day. — Kimberly Nicole Foster (@KimberlyNFoster) July 28, 2018

unpopular opinion: if you can’t attend someone’s entire wedding you prrrrrrrrrrrrobably shouldn’t be a bridesmaid???????? I mean if you paid for the jumpsuit keep the jumpsuit but ijs — wikipedia brown isn’t my real name. OR IS IT (@eveewing) July 28, 2018

oh which reminds me – maybe if you’re close enough friends with someone to want to be their bridesmaid you shouldn’t screenshot their email and post it on the internet https://t.co/G462qh3C4P — wikipedia brown isn’t my real name. OR IS IT (@eveewing) July 28, 2018

I know many bridesmaids who live far from the bride/wedding place. She was making every effort she could to fulfill her duties. Bride is definitely a bridezilla. If bridesmaid was her sister or family would she do the same to them? Probably. — ⚓️Mermaid at Heart⚓ (@xoKaylaNicole) July 29, 2018

Meanwhile, others laughed that the bridesmaids would be sporting jumpsuits instead of traditional dresses.

My biggest concern is the fact that the bridesmaids are in jumpsuits. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kaitie Burger (@KaitieBurger) July 30, 2018

RELATED: 3-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Is Flower Girl at Bone Marrow Donor’s Wedding: ‘It Was Very Special’

Duffy later reportedly tweeted her appreciation to JetBlue, and expressed her hope that other couples would take her story as a precautionary tale to keep their weddings less complicated for everyone involved.

“Wow, did not expect this response – clearly the situation resonated. Thanks @jetblue for providing the refund I was hoping for, and thanks to everyone for chiming in with well wishes, humor, and even devil’s advocacy,” she tweeted, according to Fox News. “Weddings have gotten totally out of control – this is about more than just an email. I’m hoping this thread reminds future lovebirds and bridal parties to keep their feet on the ground :)”