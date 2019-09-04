Bride's Sister Wears a T-Rex Costume to Wedding: 'I Regret Nothing'

Image zoom Catherine Grilli/ Facebook

This bride certainly wasn’t a bridezilla.

When Deanna Adams told her bridal party they could wear whatever they wanted to her wedding, her sister and maid of honor, Christina Meador, surprised guests by showing up to the ceremony in an inflatable Tyrannosaurus-rex costume.

“When you’re maid of honor and told you can wear anything you choose,” Meador shared in an Aug. 10 Facebook post that has since gone viral. “I regret nothing.”

In the photo, Meader is seen wearing the enormous costume and standing next to the bridemaids and Adams as she and her new husband exchange vows.

“I remember being surprised that everyone seemed to be doing their best to avoid noticing the elephant in the room (or should I say dino) but it was hard to see in the costume,” Meader told the Daily Mail about her decision to wear the costume for the ceremony, which started out as a joke between her and her sister.

It began when Adams fasked her little sister to be her maid of honor last year.

“About a year ago my big sister texted me asking if I would be her maid of honor,” Meader told the outlet.

“She, knowing that I’m not a big fan of wearing formal dresses and that I probably wouldn’t have a lot of money to buy something really nice, reassured me by letting me know that I could pick out any outfit that I choose,” she added.

While contemplating what to buy, she decided she wanted to purchase something she knew she would wear more than once.

“I was trying to think of something that I would be willing to wear more than once and thought to myself, ‘Well, [Adams] did say anything, and if I’m spending more than $50, I want it to be a dinosaur costume, because they’re fantastic and I’ve always wanted one,” Meader told the Daily Mail.

Not expecting a “yes,” she texted her sister the idea as joke, only to find out Adams was on board with the idea.

She explained that she gave her sister countless chances to tell her no, but the bride had no qualms with her sister’s decision and even defended her sister after the post went viral and received some negative comments.

“It’s not a joke, it’s a giant middle finger at spending thousands of dollars and putting ungodly amounts of pressure on ourselves just to please a bunch of people who, in the end, only want free food and drinks,” Adams reportedly wrote in the comments. “The point was to get married to the man who treats me like I hung the moon, and we did that part.”

“My sister is awesome and I genuinely was not kidding when I said she could wear whatever she wanted,” she added.