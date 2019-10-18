Tennessee Bride's 4 Grandmothers Serve as Her Flower Girls at Wedding: 'They’re All Besties Now'

Image zoom Lyndsey Raby and her four grandmothers NATALIE CAHO PHOTOGRAPHY

A Tennessee bride went the extra mile to ensure her wedding was a family affair by including four of her grandmothers in her ceremony as flower girls.

Lyndsey Raby and her groom Tanner Raby tied the knot on Sept. 22 in Benton, Tennessee, and knew that their grandmothers’ attendance alone was special.

“I’m so lucky,” Lyndsey, 24, told Today Style. “A lot of women don’t get one grandparent at their wedding and I was blessed to have all of them.”

With that in mind, Lyndsey asked her grandmothers Wanda Grant, 76, and Betty Brown, 72, as well as her great-grandmother Kathleen Brown, 90, and Tanner’s grandmother Joyce Raby, 72, to be her flower girls.

“They’re all besties now and talking on Facebook,” the newlywed said. “Family is the most important thing to all of us.”

Image zoom Lyndsey Raby and her grandmother NATALIE CAHO PHOTOGRAPHY

All four women made their way down the aisle in matching light blue jackets and ankle-length dresses, as Lyndsey explained that grandma Betty “didn’t want her legs showing.”

She joked that Kathleen, Betty’s mother and “the sassiest little thing in the world,” would’ve been happy to show more skin, as she’s single and on the hunt for a man.

“I do believe they were more excited than my bridesmaids,” Lyndsey told HuffPost of the women’s enthusiasm for participating in the big day.

Image zoom The grandmothers at the wedding NATALIE CAHO PHOTOGRAPHY

That spirit was immediately evident to photographer Natalie Caho, who told Today Style that all the women brought a special zest for life with them.

“I was not expecting the level of sass that these girls brought,” she said. “Their energy all day was that of a little girl who was in the same position. It truly just goes to show that age is just a number.”

After Lyndsey shared some photos from the wedding to Facebook, grandmother Joyce made it clear that the love was mutual.

“I felt so special and loved,” she wrote in a comment. “Thanks Tanner and Lyndsey.”