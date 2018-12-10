Bride Allegedly Demands Her Wedding Guests Dress Based on Their Weight in Viral Post

A bride-to-be is being shamed on social media for allegedly asking her guests to dress in colorful outfits based on their weight — and has vowed to find out just who shared her request on Reddit for thousands to see.

In the alleged Facebook post, the unidentified woman addressed her wedding guests and revealed the dress code for her nuptials, apparently set to take place in Hawaii next year.

“The dress code is very specific because it will be used to create an incredible visual effect. If done right, it will make our synchronized dancing along the … beach really pop,” the alleged bride wrote. She later added: “Remember, the venue is extremely upscale, and we want to be looking our absolute BEST ladies and gents💍💍please, if you look like trash, so will we.”

The post featured a unique dress code arranged for men and women by weight. Women between 100 and 160 lbs. were instructed to wear a green velvet sweater, orange suede pants, a Burberry scarf and Christian Louboutin heels, according to the screenshotted post. However, women over 160 lbs. were given a less colorful ensemble, as they were instructed to wear a black sweater and black pants.

As for the men, the bride instructed men between 100 and 200 lbs. to wear a purple “fuzzy” jacket, a soda hat, black pants and glow sticks — it is unclear how exactly the glow sticks would be displayed. Men who weighed more than 200 lbs. were tasked with wearing camouflage outfits and black sneakers.

PEOPLE was not able to find the origin of or authenticate the alleged Facebook post.

The post did not sit well with Reddit users who wrote comments like “that sounds hideous… and she sounds hideous lol.”

Another wrote: “I really don’t get people that are as [self-centered as] this. How is it possible for you not to even consider other people?”

The post was shared more than 9,000 times, prompting the bride-to-be to allegedly address the social media attention in a follow-up Facebook post — which was also shared on Reddit but appears to have been taken down. She wrote that, after seeing the post go “semi-viral” she is determined to find out who took a screenshot of her initial comments.

“I could not be more crushed, betrayed, or saddened … knowing someone went behind my back and made fun of me is one of the worst feelings everywhere,” she wrote in the post, further claiming that she would be hosting a “Polygraph Party” to find the social media culprit.

“Bring your inner Sherlock Holmes because we will be hunting out the snitch who put me on blast. You think I’m kidding? I’m not,” the post read.

The second post said that guests would be offered “drinks and appetizers,” and warned that friends who did not attend would be “presumed guilty unless you can provide a valid excuse.” She offered a $100 reward to anyone with information about who “violated” her trust.

She allegedly claimed that she would not retaliate against the culprit, but would “simply cut all ties and communication” with them.