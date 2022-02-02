Bride-to-Be Goes Viral After Sharing Rules for Her Upcoming Wedding: 'Don't Bring Random People'

"If you're pregnant, keep it to yourself. If you want to propose, keep that to yourself," Jasmine Cruz said in a viral TikTok video about her upcoming nuptials

A bride-to-be is setting a few rules and regulations for her wedding guests before they say "I do" to attending her big day.

Earlier this month, Jasmine Cruz took part in one of TikTok's latest trends by posting a few of her "very real" guidelines for those attending her nuptials — and her video now has nearly 2 million views.

Using the green-screen effect to post a screenshot of her policies written in the Notes app, Cruz explained that she's currently engaged and plans to enforce the following directives at her wedding ceremony later this year.

"No kids (some exceptions)," read her first rule.

"Let's start there because everybody gets mad about this one. No kids," she said in the video, adding, "I don't want kids running around unattended, their parents not watching. That will absolutely not be happening."

As for the "exceptions," Cruz said her siblings fall under that category, as most of them are under the age of 15. Out-of-town guests who can't find a babysitter are also allowed to bring their children.

"They gotta be watching them though," she noted.

No white attire is allowed at her wedding, Cruz shared before issuing a warning: "My bridesmaids have specific instructions already to dump a whole bottle of red wine on you, so let's just avoid that."

She also said that her bridesmaids are allowed to select their own outfits, but she has already chosen the color they'll wear.

"If you were not invited, you're not welcome," Cruz then said. "I will specifically write on the invitation how many plus-ones you get, and that's it. Don't bring random people to my wedding."

Cruz also made it clear she has no plans of "doing the garter thing," adding, "That's gross."

"I already have to kiss a man in public in front of all these people. Now you want him to go under my dress and pretend to...," Cruz said as she performed a gag reflex.

In a second video, Cruz continued to share her next rules that all of her bridesmaids are a part of the LGBTQ community and that her mother has "full creative liberty over everything."

"I don't want everybody bothering me with 'Where do you want this? Where do you want that?' Ask my mom," she said.

She then urged her guests to "take advantage of" the open bar, explaining, "We're paying so much money for an open bar ... I want you drunk, I want you wasted." She delivered a disclaimer — another one of her rules — that no one is allowed to drive home intoxicated, sharing that the venue will let guests leave their cars overnight if needed.

"When my vendors are on their breaks, they will be treated as guests," Cruz said for the next regulation. "They can eat, they can drink, obviously don't get too wasted until the job is done ... take home a party favor, take home a centerpiece if you want. You are a guest."

She rounded out her viral rules by banning all "big announcements."