Bride Surprises Groom at Their Wedding by Jokingly Blowing 'Dust' Off Her Vows: '15 Years Together'

A South Carolina bride with a sense of humor blew the "dust" off her vows in a now-viral video from her wedding.

Byron and Christie Jefferies tied the knot on Oct. 15 at The School House Venue in Travelers Rest, according to NBC affiliate WYFF. The ceremony took place about 15 years after the Clemson University alums began dating in early 2007.

Christie told WYFF that Byron was adamant about doing personalized vows over traditional ones. So when it came time for hers, Christie wove their combined love for humor into her presentation.

In the viral clip, the bride begins the reading by blowing "dust" off the paper, catching Byron by surprise. (According to WYFF, it was actually baby powder.)

Byron is then seen playfully shaking his head and chuckling as guests watching the ceremony erupt with laughter.

The video has received more than 2.5 million likes and viewed nearly 21 million times on The School House Venue's TikTok page.

Storyful

Byron, an architect and professor, proposed to Christie nearly a year ago on Nov. 13, 2021 at Clemson University, where the two first met in 2006, WYFF reported.

The couple faced various obstacles in the decade-and-a-half before their marriage, according to the outlet, including financial hardships, long-distance dating, and the death of Byron's father in 2011.

Throughout it all, humor has been at the core of their relationship, WYFF reported, making Christie's joke that much sweeter.

The couple hopes their story is inspiring for other couples, but also hopes it makes people laugh.

"Without laughter and love, I don't think we could have gotten through 15 years together," Byron told the outlet.