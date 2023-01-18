Bride's Young Son Breaks Down in Happy Tears After Seeing His Mother in Her Wedding Dress

It was an emotional day for a young boy as he watched his mother get ready to say 'I do.'

In a video posted to TikTok on Jan. 8, Sommer Jean was moments away from walking down the aisle when she shared a sweet exchange with her 11-year old son, Mekhi Sheffield. In the clip, which was taken by Jean's hair stylist, Thomas Adrianna, the boy breaks down in tears after seeing his mother in her wedding dress for the first time.

"Wow you look great, baby," she tells her son as he walks in the room. "You look amazing. Are you ready to walk me down the aisle?"

The tears then come quickly — from both mother and son. "I'm so happy for you," he told her after giving his mother a hug. After their loving embrace, Jean made sure Mekhi's tears were "happy tears" as she fought back the waterworks. "I've been doing good all day!"

"You look so good," he tells her quietly as she praised his "handsome" white suit and blue bowtie.

Sommer then says, "I love you so much." To which Mekhi responds: " I love you too."

The video has since amassed more than 7 million views and over 2 million likes.

Adrianna posted the clip on Instagram the following day, saying she and the bride had been shocked at the overwhelming response to the video on TikTok: it was viewed over 4 million times overnight. The hair stylist said it's special "moments like this" that keep her going in a tough industry.

"She is truly amazing with a beautiful story," Adrianna wrote of the bride. "So it means so much to her and her son! 🙏🏾"

Adrianna also shared photos from the ceremony to her Instagram, including one of mother and son walking down the aisle. Jean's groom, Jeffrey, could also be seen in the series of photos.

Thomas Adrianna Beauty Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The hair stylist shared a behind-the-scenes look at her process for styling Jean's hair, too. The glamorous look slicked the bride's hair back into an elegant "luxury pin up," as Adrianna described it. With two curled strands hanging on each side of the bride's face, and her hair swept up and off her face in the front, she looked enough like a princess to make her son emotional.

Adrianna finished the look with a silver rhinestone accessory atop the pin-up in the back.