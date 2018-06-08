Newlywed Survives 1,000-Foot Fall from Alaska Ridge on Honeymoon: 'We Are So Lucky,' Husband Says

Magdalena Czarnecka and Michael Wangrat, of Poland, had just embarked on their year-long honeymoon adventure last month when tragedy struck.

On May 20, Czarnecka, 29, and her cousin, Marek Paleski, were exploring Denali National Park and Preserve when they fell about 1,000 feet from a steep ridge, according to the Anchorage Daily News. She survived in what Wangrat called “miracle,” but suffered several injuries as a result of the fall.

“It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime,” Wangrat, 34, told the publication. “And instead of that, we are in the hospital and it’s going to be debt of a lifetime.”

Magdalena Czarnecka Courtesy Magdalena Czarnecka and Michael Wangrat/NomadExplorers

Czarnecka and Paleski were roped together when they began ascending the West Buttress route, according to the National Park Service. They weren’t clipped to any aluminum pickets — “Maybe we felt too safe and too strong to clip in,” Czarnecka told the ADN. Paleski slipped and they both tumbled down the mountain into a crevasse on Peters Glacier, according to the ADN and NPS.

They remained in the crevasse overnight until Paleski was able to hike back to his camp for help. Czarnecka was airlifted to a local hospital when rescuers were finally able to reach her, Fox News reports.