North Carolina Trooper Pulls Couple Over for Speeding — and Helps Deliver Their Baby!

North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Brian Maynard says he was simply in the right place at the right time when he spotted Laura and Jimmy Baker traveling at about 85mph past him on Highway 64 on Saturday in Wake County.

The Bakers were headed to the hospital to see a doctor about Laura’s contractions, according to KFOR. But minutes into the drive, she went into labor. After spotting Maynard’s patrol car, Jimmy tried to get the trooper’s attention.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“As soon as we pulled over, my water broke,” Laura told KFOR. “My husband jumped out with his arms up, saying, ‘My wife’s in labor and I really need help!’ “

With the baby on its way, Maynard quickly called EMS, but knew that the trio may have to do the job themselves, WTVD reports.

“I said, ‘Okay, well we’re going to do this right here me and you.’ I contacted EMS, got them on the way, grabbed my gloves, blanket,” Maynard told WTVD. “It was interesting. it was scary. I just tried to do the best that I could do with things I’ve seen on TV and things I had heard. Relieved that everything went good.”

IT'S A GIRL! Trooper Brian Maynard delivered this precious bundle during a traffic stop. The little one, mom and dad are doing just fine @WakeMed! "I just tried to do the best I could with what I saw on 📺 she's smiling, healthy as can be," said Sgt. Maynard. @NCSHP @ABC #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Vl8icEy3BG — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 25, 2018

Jimmy and Maynard held Laura’s hands until the EMS arrived. But when they did show up, they were unable to get Laura onto the stretcher.

So, with the help of the men and EMS, Laura gave birth to Halyn in the van, WMAR reported.

“My husband and the trooper were nervous, because they certainly weren’t prepared,” Laura told WMAR.

“Without them, I don’t know how successful it would have been. It was maybe a five-minute experience, but a vital five-minute experience. [The EMS team] did everything to make sure it was sanitary and healthy.”

The family was taken to WakeMed Hospital and have been doing well, according to WSOC. And for Maynard, a 15-year veteran, he said the experience was a nice change for him.

“For so many years, I’ve seen a lot of death,” Maynard told WSOC. “To be a part of the process that actually brings a life into this world is absolutely amazing.”

Officials with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.