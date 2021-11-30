Breanna Myles was crowned Miss Teen USA over the weekend — and her fellow contestants couldn't have been more excited for her

Breanna Myles Gets Big Group Hug After Winning Miss Teen USA 2021: 'This Is a Real Sisterhood'

One happy pageant family!

Over the weekend, Miss Florida Teen USA Breanna Myles was crowned Miss Teen USA — and her fellow contestants couldn't have been more excited for her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When it was down to just two final contenders for the crown, Breanna and pal Hannah Gilliard, Miss District of Columbia Teen USA, excitedly held onto each other as they waited for the winner to be announced.

After Breanna's name was called, she fell to the ground as Hannah jumped up and down to celebrate the teen's win before helping her up to her feet and embracing her.

Later, all of the contestants even ran up to give her a big group hug.

"This is a real sisterhood," the Miss Teen USA pageant wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the touching moment.

Miss Teen USA 2021 - Breanna Myles Breanna Myles and fellow Miss Teen USA 2021 contestants | Credit: Felipe Espinal

The enthusiastic response to Breanna's win was celebrated on social media.

"You know you deserve to win when the entire clan runs to you like that. That is winning," one social media user wrote in a comment on the sweet post.

"This is what it's all about!" added a second. "You girls set an amazing example about what having poise and true beauty is all about. So proud of each and everyone of you I loved watching all of you shine."

Miss Teen USA 2021 - Breanna Myles Breanna Myles | Credit: Felipe Espinal

Of course, the love for Breanna didn't stop there.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO MY BESTIE @breannaamyles," Hannah, the Miss Teen USA 2021 runner-up, wrote in a loving Instagram tribute.

"I am so so SO proud of her win and I am even more grateful that I was able to be on that stage right next to her! ✨ I love you @missteenusa and I cannot WAIT to watch your reign this year," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Landry Davis, Miss Texas Teen USA 2021 — who was the second runner-up — also shared her own well wishes.



"Congratulations to the beautiful @breannaamyles !!" Landry wrote in a separate tribute post.