Leonardo DiCaprio called on Brazil's youth to vote in the country's upcoming election as the Amazon Rainforest has steadily suffered since Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro took office

Brazil's President Tells Leonardo DiCaprio to 'Keep His Mouth Shut' After Speaking on Environmental Issues

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is taking aim at Leonardo DiCaprio.

The politician, 67, called out DiCaprio, 47, while speaking with supporters who were in front of Brazil's official presidential residence, the Alvorada Palace, on Tuesday, days after the actor urged young voters to participate in the country's upcoming election, CNN reported.

DiCaprio previously wrote in a tweet late last month that "youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet."

In response, Bolsonaro said, per the outlet, "Now, DiCaprio has to know that it was the very president of the World Trade Organization who said that without Brazilian agribusiness, the world would be hungry." He added: "So, DiCaprio better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense."

In April, DiCaprio shared a series of tweets urging young Brazilians to register to vote in this year's upcoming elections, which are taking place in October.

"Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change," he wrote in one tweet. "What happens there matters to us all, and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet."

DiCaprio then implored young people to learn more about how to register to vote by sharing a link to the website Olha o Barulhinho.

Bolsonaro later quote-tweeted DiCaprio's message, writing, "Thanks for your support, Leo! It's really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections."

"Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or be ruled by crooks who serve special foreign interests," he continued, criticizing DiCaprio's statement, before adding: "Good job in The Revenant."

DiCaprio is a known active environmental and climate activist and climate activist who founded the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

The organization "is dedicated to the long-term health and wellbeing of all Earth's inhabitants," per its website, and supports "innovative projects that protect vulnerable wildlife from extinction, while restoring balance to threatened ecosystems and communities" through partnerships.

The Amazon Rainforest — the world's largest — has steadily suffered since Bolsonaro took office in 2019. CNN said that the politician has "weakened environmental protections, arguing that they hinder economic development that could reduce poverty in the Amazon region."