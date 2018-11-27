Man Behind 'What Are Those?' Meme Dies, 31, Hours After His Last Social Media Joke

Young Busco, the Internet comedian behind the “What are those?” meme, died on Sunday. He was 31.

Busco’s mother, Valerie Cooper, confirmed the tragic news on Facebook yesterday, writing in a post, “My only child…. My faith will not falter!!!! Lord be my peace.”

In a separate post, Cooper shared her devastation for the loss of her only son, whose real name was Brandon Moore. “I cant believe that the earth is still moving when I feel as though my world has stopped…..Lord be my peace…..” she wrote alongside a photo of the pair together.

A cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Berkeley, California native broke onto the scene in 2015 when he jokingly mocked a police officer’s shoes. As the cop was mid-arrest, Busco recorded himself asking “What are those?” in reference to his chunky boots.