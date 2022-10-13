2 Boys Drowned When 17-Year-Old Tried to Save His Brother, 6, From Flooded Canal After Hurricane Ian

Tahjir Burrowes, 6, and his 17-year-old brother, Tahjon, were both found dead in a Florida canal on Oct. 5 following the powerful storm

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 13, 2022 02:40 PM
Tahjir Burrowes, Tahjon Burrowes
Photo: GoFundMe (2)

When his little brother wandered out of their family's Florida home following Hurricane Ian, Tahjon Burrowes, 17, raced to find him.

But within hours, both Tahjon and his 6-year-old brother, Tahjir, were found dead in a nearby canal filled with floodwater from the storm.

"I don't know if one could be without the other," their mother, Lachera Burrowes, told NBC News. "[Tahjon] could not stand there and not jump in."

Lachera told the outlet that Tahjir had a severe form of autism and was drawn to water. Hurricane Ian's powerful winds knocked down a fence around their home, allowing young Tahjir to wander off while Lachera and Tahjon were not looking.

When Tahjon discovered that his brother had slipped away, he told his mother before chasing after him. Lachera drove her car to the canal to help look for her son before calling their local police for help.

"I saw nothing," Lachera told NBC News of arriving at the swollen canal. "Quiet."

Later that day, authorities told Lachera both boys had drowned in the canal.

This GOES-16 satellite image taken at 1:01 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian over the South Carolina coast
AP/Shutterstock

PEOPLE reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office for more information on Thursday.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to help Lachera raise money for her sons' funerals, scheduled to take place on Oct. 26.

"I feel sorrow for what she has to endure :( May God bless you auntie," supporter Paliyah Cameron wrote on the page.

The campaign has raised nearly $14,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the Herald-Tribune, officials say more than 100 people died in Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm.

RELATED VIDEO: Toddler Twins Drown in Backyard Pool at Daycare with History of Complaints

The hurricane was Florida's deadliest since 1935, reports The New York Times, which states at least 54 people died by drowning.

Related Articles
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue Dozens in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: ‘It Is a War Zone’  Michael Murphy (left) and Gary Murphy
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue 29 People in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: 'It Is a War Zone'
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve 
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve
Hurricane Survivors. Courtesy of Maureen and Rich Vath.
After Harrowing Escape from Island in Hurricane Ian's Path, Couple Can't Wait to Go Home: 'It's Paradise'
Fla. Woman Thought Dad Drowned as Hurricane Ian Destroyed Home. But He Clang to a Tree for 3 Hours: 'Grateful'. courtesy of Stephanie Downing
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Falls to Death From Condo Balcony After Family Evacuated From Jacksonville
Hurricane Ian Evacuee, 11, Dies in Fall From Balcony After Family Fled Storm's Path
Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach, FL, following Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
At Least 21 People Are Dead and Thousands Are Unaccounted for as Hurricane Ian Is Set to Make Second Landfall
jackie siegel
Unfinished 'Queen of Versailles' Mega Mansion in Florida 'Flooded' by Hurricane, Says Owner Jackie Siegel
In this aerial view, vehicles make their way through a flooded area after Hurricane Ian passed through on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage.
Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise
Scott Lumley
Friends Recall Desperate Effort to Save Fort Myers Beach Man from Hurricane Ian's Floodwaters: 'Scotty's Gone'
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Death Toll May Be in the 'Hundreds,' Florida Sheriff Fears
kylie morgan, jay allen
Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan Postpone Wedding Due to Hurricane Ian: 'Heartbroken for Everyone'
Baby Born During Hurricane Ian. Credit: Matthew Mahr
First-Time Mom Gave Birth to Baby as Hurricane Ian Hit Florida: 'We Need to Do This Right Now'
Kazuki Takahashi
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Kazuki Takahashi Died While Trying to Save a U.S. Solider and Girl from Riptide
Woman's First Hand Story of Hurricane Ian. Credit Mallie Critser
21-Year-Old Relives Hurricane Ian Pushing Her Grandpa's Home 'Towards Us' in Flood: 'I Lost Everything'
Michelle Vargas
'Beloved and Respected' Florida Teacher Dies on Her Birthday While Saving Son with Autism from Drowning
alex harris
Missouri Teen Dies After Saving 4-Year-Old Brother from Drowning: 'My Son Is a Hero,' Dad Says