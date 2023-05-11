Boys, 6 and 3, Crash Parents' Car While Driving to Toy Store: 'The Driving Was a Bit Erratic'

A pair of brothers, aged 6 and 3, are in serious trouble with their folks after stealing — and then crashing — their family car on the way to a local toy store.

The young boys were behind the wheel of a silver Toyota Vios on the Malaysian island of Langkawi when the car struck a lamp post at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, reported CNN.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt in the incident, although Langkawi police chief Shariman Ashari said other car drivers wondered if the car was being steered by a "drunk," added CNN.

"The driver was a minor aged six, who was driving a passenger – his brother, aged three," Shariman said. "The crash occurred when the car, traveling from Ulu Melaka towards Kampung Nyior Chabang, lost control and crashed into a lamppost near Kampung Titi Chanwang."

Shariman added that the boys took the car for a spin while their "mother was in the bathroom and father was asleep," per CNN. They then drove around 1.5 miles before they crashed, damaging the car's hood.

Langkawi, Malaysia. Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

In a video that has now gone viral, the boys are seen answering questions about their joyride.

"We are going to the shop. Mama is at home," the 6-year-old boy told other motorists, according to the New Straits Times. "We want to buy the black car," his brother added.

Following an investigation, the police shared that the 6-year-old was pretty familiar with how to operate a motor vehicle.

Langkawi island, Malaysia. Getty

"Our investigations concluded that the boy understands the car's accelerator and gear functions," Ashari told the New Straits Times. "When we checked the dashcam recording, it showed that the driving was a bit erratic, sometimes (the car) swerving into the opposite lane, sometimes to the left and right."

The 6-year-old got a small cut on his chin and his younger brother was uninjured, added the outlet.

The parents, aged 22 and 28, have since been brought in for interviews, according to a statement posed on the Langkawi police Facebook page.