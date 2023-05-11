Boys, 6 and 3, Crash Parents' Car While Driving to Toy Store: 'The Driving Was a Bit Erratic'

The boys snuck out of the house while their dad was sleeping and their mom was in the bathroom 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 11:38 AM
Langkawi
Langkawi, Malaysia. Photo: MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images

A pair of brothers, aged 6 and 3, are in serious trouble with their folks after stealing — and then crashing — their family car on the way to a local toy store.

The young boys were behind the wheel of a silver Toyota Vios on the Malaysian island of Langkawi when the car struck a lamp post at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, reported CNN.

Thankfully, nobody was seriously hurt in the incident, although Langkawi police chief Shariman Ashari said other car drivers wondered if the car was being steered by a "drunk," added CNN.

"The driver was a minor aged six, who was driving a passenger – his brother, aged three," Shariman said. "The crash occurred when the car, traveling from Ulu Melaka towards Kampung Nyior Chabang, lost control and crashed into a lamppost near Kampung Titi Chanwang."

Shariman added that the boys took the car for a spin while their "mother was in the bathroom and father was asleep," per CNN. They then drove around 1.5 miles before they crashed, damaging the car's hood.

Langkawi, Malaysia
Langkawi, Malaysia. Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

In a video that has now gone viral, the boys are seen answering questions about their joyride.

"We are going to the shop. Mama is at home," the 6-year-old boy told other motorists, according to the New Straits Times. "We want to buy the black car," his brother added.

Following an investigation, the police shared that the 6-year-old was pretty familiar with how to operate a motor vehicle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Langkawi island, Malaysia
Langkawi island, Malaysia. Getty

"Our investigations concluded that the boy understands the car's accelerator and gear functions," Ashari told the New Straits Times. "When we checked the dashcam recording, it showed that the driving was a bit erratic, sometimes (the car) swerving into the opposite lane, sometimes to the left and right."

The 6-year-old got a small cut on his chin and his younger brother was uninjured, added the outlet.

The parents, aged 22 and 28, have since been brought in for interviews, according to a statement posed on the Langkawi police Facebook page.

Related Articles
Swiss village of Brienz
Swiss Village Evacuated as Huge Rock Mass Teeters Over Homes: 'Nothing You Can Do Against Nature'
DeAngelo Phillip Jackson
Body of Missing Swimmer, 19, Found After He Was 'Swept Out by a Wave' Near Tx. Beach: 'Heartbroken'
Lori Vallow rollout 5/1
'Is He at Zero Yet?': Inside Lori Vallow Daybell's 'Zombie' Percentage Scale Allegedly Connected to J.J.'s Death
Nante Niemi
Missing Boy, 8, Survived for 2 Days in Mich. Park by Eating Snow, Using Leaves for Warmth: Police
ian brunner
University of Dayton Graduate, 22, Dies After Car Falls on Top of Him Hours After Getting Degree
Ron Nessman, Man Who Saved Baby in Rolling Stroller
Hero Lands Job at Applebee's After Saving Baby in Runaway Stroller: 'I Appreciate the Opportunity'
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
Lizzy Caplan attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City.
Lizzy Caplan Says Son Alfie, Husband Tom Riley Are 'Most Important Part of My Life' (Exclusive)
Bus crashes in India after driver falls asleep, at least 21 dead
Bus Crashes in India After Driver Allegedly Falls Asleep, At Least 21 Dead
Family Searching For Toy Elephant Carrying 8-Year-Old Boy’s Ashes After It Disappears on Disney Trip
Iowa Family Searches For Toy Carrying 8-Year-Old's Ashes After It Disappears on Disney Trip
Xavier Caballero; Melodi Boivin
Pregnant Mom and 2 Children Killed Alongside Father in Head-On Collision in Texas
Ala. Mom Gives Birth to 'Incredibly Rare' Quadruplets – Including 2 Sets of Identical Twins!
Ala. Couple Welcomes 'Incredibly Rare' Quadruplets — Including 2 Sets of Identical Twins!
News Release - Update: Missing Boy Found Safe and Reunited with Family
8-Year-Old Missing for 48 Hours in Michigan State Park Found Safe After Sheltering Under Log
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
Missing Woman Survives in Australian Wilderness for 5 Days on Bottle of Wine and Lollipops
People look at a tourist boat that capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, Monday, May 8, 2023. More than a dozen were killed.
At Least 22 Dead, Including Children, After Tourist Boat Capsizes in India
Dunes and ocean at Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
17-Year-Old Boy Dies After Getting 'Buried Under Several Feet of Sand' in Dune Collapse at N.C. Beach