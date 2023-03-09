Two Boys, Ages 6 and 9, in Serious and Critical Condition After Apartment Fire in Washington D.C.

Two boys have been listed in serious and critical condition following a fire in southeast Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the fire started on the first floor of an apartment complex in the Congress Heights area of D.C. The children, ages 6 and 9, were transported to a hospital after firefighters arrived.

The 6-year-old was rescued by firefighters, while the 9-year-old was outside when emergency personnel arrived. In a tweet, they said one of the children had "critical life-threatening injuries," while the other had "serious" injuries. A third child was taken to a hospital for evaluation unrelated to the fire.

According to NBC affiliate WRC-TV, both of the hospitalized children are boys. The third child is 1 year old.

Photographs shared by the department on Twitter showed damaged windows on the first floor of the building.

WRC-TV, citing officials, reported that both boys were inside the building when the fire began.

After they arrived, firefighters sheltered numerous other residents on balconies to protect them from heavy smoke in the hallways, the outlet said.

The fire was extinguished around 1:20 p.m. local time, and it did not seem to have spread to any other units.

According to FOX affiliate WTTG, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a tweet, the department said smoke alarms in the building were present and operational at the time of the fire. Firefighters plan to return to the neighborhood on Friday to check and install smoke alarms.

The Red Cross advises installing smoke detectors on every level of a home, testing them every month, and speaking with family members about an escape plan in the event of a fire.