Two Boys, Ages 6 and 9, in Serious and Critical Condition After Apartment Fire in Washington D.C.

D.C. Fire and EMS said they would return to the neighborhood on Friday to check and install smoke alarms in the neighborhood

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn PFP
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 07:51 PM
https://twitter.com/dcfireems/status/1633901637755387912?s=20 DC Fire and EMS @dcfireems Update Working Fire 3300 block 6th St SE. A 2nd pediatric patient being evaluated for possible transport. Several other residents treated on scene. We sheltered multiple occupants on balconies due to heavy smoke in hallways. Investigators on scene. #DCsBravest
Photo: DC Fire and EMS

Two boys have been listed in serious and critical condition following a fire in southeast Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, the fire started on the first floor of an apartment complex in the Congress Heights area of D.C. The children, ages 6 and 9, were transported to a hospital after firefighters arrived.

The 6-year-old was rescued by firefighters, while the 9-year-old was outside when emergency personnel arrived. In a tweet, they said one of the children had "critical life-threatening injuries," while the other had "serious" injuries. A third child was taken to a hospital for evaluation unrelated to the fire.

According to NBC affiliate WRC-TV, both of the hospitalized children are boys. The third child is 1 year old.

Photographs shared by the department on Twitter showed damaged windows on the first floor of the building.

WRC-TV, citing officials, reported that both boys were inside the building when the fire began.

After they arrived, firefighters sheltered numerous other residents on balconies to protect them from heavy smoke in the hallways, the outlet said.

The fire was extinguished around 1:20 p.m. local time, and it did not seem to have spread to any other units.

RELATED VIDEO: At Least 20 Firefighters Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Alarm Staten Island House Fire

According to FOX affiliate WTTG, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

In a tweet, the department said smoke alarms in the building were present and operational at the time of the fire. Firefighters plan to return to the neighborhood on Friday to check and install smoke alarms.

The Red Cross advises installing smoke detectors on every level of a home, testing them every month, and speaking with family members about an escape plan in the event of a fire.

Related Articles
Boy, 7, dead after house fire on Northwest side
Chicago Firefighter's Son, 7, Dies After Fire at Family's Home, Dad Was On Duty and Rushed to Scene
2 Dead After Being Exposed to ‘Unknown Substance’ at N.Y. Senior Residential Community
2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Contaminant' at N.Y. Senior Living Community
https://twitter.com/FDNY/status/1626720687246155776/photo/1 Conversation FDNY @FDNY Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Chief of Department John Hodgens provide an update on this afternoon’s 4-alarm fire at 88 Shotwell Avenue on Staten Island. Read more: http://bit.ly/3Ki3I5L
At Least 20 Firefighters Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Alarm Staten Island House Fire
Dad and 4 Children Die in Phoenix Condo Fire, 2 Siblings Remain Fighting for Their Lives in Critical Condition
Dad and 4 Children Die from Injuries After 'Devastating' Condo Fire in Arizona: 'No Words'
The Bowling Green Fire Department's Safe Haven Baby Box at BGFD's Fire Station 7 is seen Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in Bowling Green, Ky. A healthy newborn baby was surrendered earlier in the week at the station, Kentucky's first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. (Grace Ramey/Daily News via AP)
Infant Surrendered at Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky Less Than 2 Months After It Was Installed
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in House Fire, Grandmother in Critical Condition
Mother and Daughter, 12, Killed in Calif. Apartment Fire, Grandmother Suffered 'Significant Burns'
Policemen guard a security perimeter as firefighters and rescuers work in a building of the Mas-Du-Taureau quarter where a fire caused many victims, including children, in Vaulx-en-Velin, east of Lyon, south-eastern France, on December 16, 2022.
10 Dead, Including 5 Children, in France Apartment Building Fire
4 Children Killed, 2 More Injured in Iowa House Fire
4 Children Dead, 2 Others Injured in Iowa House Fire: 'Words Can't Describe How Bad It Is'
Firefighters perform a rope rescue after a fire broke out inside a high-rise building on East 52nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in New York.
At least 38 Injured After Fire Breaks Out on 20th Floor of N.Y.C. High-Rise Apartment Building
florida's save haven baby box
First Newborn Surrendered to Florida's Only Safe Haven Baby Box Over 2 Years After It Was Installed
Yamalier Arroyo-Santana, 5; Yarnell Arroyo-Santana, 9 ; Alex Angel Arroyo-Santana, 12
Mom Hospitalized After Philadelphia House Fire Kills Her 3 Kids and Husband, Who 'Died a Hero'
: Firefighters Rescue 2 People Who Fell 3 Stories Down an Elevator Shaft at NYC Target Store
Firefighters Rescue 2 People Who Fell 3 Stories Down an Elevator Shaft at N.Y.C. Target Store
Emergency responders work on the scene of a carbon monoxide leak at a day care center in Allentown, Pa. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
28 Kids and Staff Members Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Pennsylvania Day Care Center
Woman, Whose ‘Hero’ Boyfriend Saved Her Life in Fiery Crash, Speaks Out: ‘We Love Each Other Even More’
Woman Speaks Out After Boyfriend Saves Her Life in Fiery Crash: 'We Love Each Other Even More'
8 People Injured After an Explosion Inside an Apartment Building in Chicago
8 Injured After an Explosion Inside an Apartment Building in Chicago
Pregnant Firefighter Megan Goes into Labor After Car Crash, Saves Another Victim and Then Gives Birth
Pregnant Firefighter Goes into Labor After Car Crash, Helps Another Victim and Then Gives Birth