Boyfriend Tried to Save N.H. Woman, 22, Who Died in Boat Accident While Vacationing in Florida

Friends and loved ones are mourning the loss of Lindsey Partridge, a young New Hampshire woman who died on Sunday while on vacation in Florida after she was knocked off a small boat by a wave.

Jacob Smith, Partridge's 24-year-old boyfriend, was on the boat with her when she fell into the water and tried to save her after she had gone overboard, BocaNewsNow reports.

"He turned the boat around and couldn't get to her as fast as he wanted, so he jumped in afterward and swam her to shore and she hit her head. She had a fatal injury in the back of her head," mom Jessie told Boston25 News of Lindsey's boyfriend attempting to save her.

"(The Open Motorboat) was traveling offshore approximately one quarter mile northeast of the Boca Inlet and 150 yards off-shore with two occupants on board. While the vessel was traveling north, a wave washed over the vessel," The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told BocaNewsNow in a statement on Tuesday.

"The victim (Lindsey Partridge) fell overboard and the occupant (Jacob Smith) attempted to maneuver the vessel to pick her up," the statement continued. "The victim was brought to shore by the lifeguards at Boca Beach Club and was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased."

At the time, a small craft advisory was in effect in the area due to adverse weather, per Boca Post.

PEOPLE's requests for comment from the Boca Beach Club, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Bacon Raton Fire Rescue were not immediately returned.

"Any boat smaller than 30 feet shouldn't be out there and she rented a 23-foot boat," dad Donald told Boston25 News. "It's not her first time. She's familiar with boats, she knows boats a little bit, but they went out and a big wave hit him and I guess she was thrown from the boat."

"We're crying a lot over crying in huddles," added Jessie.