The bags, which include snacks and basic necessities, were given to the Fishers Police Department through the 10-year-old boy's nonprofit, Maddox's Mission

Boy with Muscular Dystrophy Donates 200 'Blessing Bags' to Police So They Can Help the Homeless

An Indiana police department is praising a young boy for "making this world a brighter place" after he donated bags of supplies to their officers in hopes of helping the homeless.

On Wednesday, the Fishers Police Department (FPD) announced on Twitter that a 10-year-old boy named Maddox had recently donated 200 "blessing bags" to their officers through his nonprofit organization, Maddox's Mission.

The bags — which contain snacks, water and basic necessities like a toothbrush and tissues —were given to the department so that officers could keep them in their cars and pass them out when they come across people in need, according to the post.

"Meet Maddox. Maddox is 10 years old. Maddox started a non-profit organization that provides necessities to people who need them," the FPD wrote alongside photos of Maddox and his bags of essentials.

The department also shared a photo of a heartwarming note located inside each bag that reads, "You are important to Jesus and Maddox's Mission."

"Maddox is making this world a brighter place," the FPD added in their tweet. "Be like Maddox."

Maddox care packages The contents of the donated bags from Maddox's Mission | Credit: Fishers Police/ Twitter

According to a recent post on Maddox's Mission Facebook page, he was born with a rare form of muscular dystrophy called Mitochondrial disease.

The disease, which primarily affects children, occurs when the mitochondria cannot convert food and oxygen into energy, which leads to cell injury, cell death and, eventually, organ system failure, according to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation (UMDF).

People with the disease may exhibit a variety of symptoms affecting the brain, muscles, nerves, pancreas, kidney, heart, liver, ears, eyes and systemic body functions, the UMDF reports.

Maddox care packages The note inside Maddox's bags | Credit: Fishers Police/ Twitter

Three and a half years ago, while Maddox was making weekly trips to Riley Children's Health, he became inspired to start a nonprofit after befriending people around the hospital who were homeless, according to the Facebook post.

"Seeing homeless friends became a regular occurrence and Maddox made up his mind that someone needed to help them, and who better than him?" the post reads. "So it all started with a Nutella sandwich, fruit snacks, and a Gatorade that he hadn't eaten at lunch and blossomed into Maddox's Mission."

Since then, Maddox has been dedicated to helping those people, according to the post. In 2020 alone, Maddox handed out more than 2,500 bags across his community, his Facebook page notes.

"He knows what it's like living in a world he didn't ask to live in and so do they," the post reads. "Homeless friends just need love... He doesn't want people to define him by his illness, and they don't want to be defined by their homelessness so an advocate was born."

"When you donate to Maddox's mission you are donating more than nutrients and hygiene products," the post finishes. "You are filling the hearts of so many people, especially sweet little Maddox!"