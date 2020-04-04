1-Year-Old Boy with Down Syndrome Has Heartwarming First Meeting with His Newborn Sister

A young boy fell so deeply in love after seeing his new baby sister that he cried each time his mother took her out of his sight.

Ashlyn Williams of Richland Township, Arkansas, was initially concerned that her 1-year-old son, Brooks, would be jealous of his new little sister, Collyns, when the family took her home from the hospital for the first time on March 17.

But to her amazement, when Ashlyn handed Collyns to her husband, Logan Williams, Brooks was immediately enamored with his new sibling.

A viral video of the moment shows Brooks, who has Down Syndrome, giggle and smile as he gazes at his sister while in his father’s lap.

Even more surprising, Brooks ends up immediately bursting into tears when Ashlyn picks up Collyns and takes her out of his view.

“You want her back? Okay, okay, okay, okay,” Ashlyn is heard saying as her son cries out for his baby sister.

Just seconds later, Brooks once again beams with delight the moment his mother puts Collyns back down. He even scoots up closer a bit to get a better peek at her.

“We weren’t sure how Brooks would react to having a baby around and whether he’d get jealous of having to share attention,” Ashlyn said of the video. “But it was really sweet, he already loves her so much.”

“When he first met her in the hospital, he reacted exactly the same way so we just had to capture it on video,” she added. “He is such a loving young boy, and we were just so tickled by his reaction.”

About one in every 700 babies in the country is born with Down Syndrome, which occurs when an individual is born with an extra copy of chromosome 21, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 6,000 babies in the U.S. are born with the chromosomal condition each year.