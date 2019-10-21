2-Year-Old Boy with Cerebral Palsy Channels Up Character for His First-Ever Halloween Costume

Image zoom Brantley Morse Brittany Morse/Facebook

A 2-year-old Ohio boy is melting hearts across the internet thanks to his sweet, Pixar-inspired Halloween costume.

Brantley Morse, who has cerebral palsy, dressed up for Halloween for the very first time this year and did his best Carl Fredricksen, the elderly character from the 2009 Disney-Pixar film Up.

Brantley’s get-up included Carl’s brown jacket, glasses, white shirt and bowtie, and he even used his walker just like Carl used his cane.

In addition to his cerebral palsy, Brantley has been fighting stage 3 kidney disease, gastroparesis and chronic lung disease since he was born at 24 weeks, according a social media post by the Akron Children’s Hospital.

His mom Brittany Morse also tells PEOPLE that her son spent his first nine months in the NICU.

Now the toddler’s bright smile is capturing hearts.

“He is always able to put a smile on his face and others,” Brittany told ABC News.

The hospital wrote on Instagram that Brantley’s costume was born out of his mom’s desire to incorporate his medical equipment “to show the world that Brantley is making the absolute best out of his disabilities.”

“It’s so much more than JUST a Halloween costume,” Brittany wrote on Instagram. “It’s the constant battles this little man, and our entire family, face on a daily basis. It’s spreading positivity and happiness even when things are hard. And it’s helping others whether you are supporting them emotionally, educating them, or just lending a piece of advice.”