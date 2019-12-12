2-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by NYC Subway Train After Slipping Away from Mother on Platform

Image zoom Fulton St. subway station Drew Angerer/Getty

A 2-year-old boy who became separated from his mother on a busy New York City subway platform was killed after he became caught between the platform and a moving train.

Shamari Anderson was struck by an uptown No. 2 train just after 5:30 p.m. at the Fulton Street station on Wednesday in the city’s Financial District, a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department told PEOPLE.

When police arrived, Anderson was suffering “severe trauma,” and was taken to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the spokeswoman said.

The boy’s 20-year-old mother was holding several bags as she walked onto the platform with her son just ahead of her, WABC reported.

RELATED: 18-Year-Old Barnard College Student Dead After Fatal Stabbing Blocks Away From Campus

“The little boy was in front of her and there was another train [that] was coming from Flatbush,” a witness told the New York Post. “He saw the train, the train was a little faster, so he walked right through the train.”

New York City Transit President Andy Byford said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Texas Teen Killed on Train Tracks During Photo Shoot

“Our hearts break for the family and the MTA is praying for them,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the crew of the train as well.”

The incident delayed multiple train lines as third-rail power was removed from the 2 and 3 lines, the MTA said on Twitter.