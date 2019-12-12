2-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by NYC Subway Train After Slipping Away from Mother on Platform

The young boy's foot reportedly slipped off the platform and he became trapped between the train and the platform

By Rachel DeSantis
December 12, 2019 04:37 PM
Fulton St. subway station
Drew Angerer/Getty

A 2-year-old boy who became separated from his mother on a busy New York City subway platform was killed after he became caught between the platform and a moving train.

Shamari Anderson was struck by an uptown No. 2 train just after 5:30 p.m. at the Fulton Street station on Wednesday in the city’s Financial District, a spokeswoman for the New York Police Department told PEOPLE.

When police arrived, Anderson was suffering “severe trauma,” and was taken to New York Downtown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the spokeswoman said.

The boy’s 20-year-old mother was holding several bags as she walked onto the platform with her son just ahead of her, WABC reported.

RELATED: 18-Year-Old Barnard College Student Dead After Fatal Stabbing Blocks Away From Campus

“The little boy was in front of her and there was another train [that] was coming from Flatbush,” a witness told the New York Post. “He saw the train, the train was a little faster, so he walked right through the train.”

New York City Transit President Andy Byford said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Texas Teen Killed on Train Tracks During Photo Shoot

“Our hearts break for the family and the MTA is praying for them,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the crew of the train as well.”

The incident delayed multiple train lines as third-rail power was removed from the 2 and 3 lines, the MTA said on Twitter.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.