6-Year-Old Boy Sets Up a Joke Stand to Make His Neighbors Laugh During Coronavirus Pandemic

"There's a lot of stress in the world, and I kind of want to get some smiles on people's faces," the young boy said

Callaghan McLaughlin is putting a smile on his neighbors' faces with his daily joke stand amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In Saanich, British Columbia, Canada, McLaughlin usually sets up a lemonade stand around this time of year, but due to social distancing guidelines, he and his mother came up with an alternative idea.

“I had to think of something that was going to be contactless and cashless, but also had the same sort of community spirit and social aspect that a lemonade stand has,” the 6-year-old's mom Kelsea McLaughlin told CNN.

These days, the young boy sets up a stand on his driveway every morning and gives out free jokes for 45 minutes to anyone who passes by and is in need of some laughter.

"There's a lot of stress in the world," he told CBC News, "and I kind of want to get some smiles on people's faces."

Callaghan gets his jokes from the kid’s joke book titled Laugh Out Loud Jokes For Kids by Rob Elliott, but his mother said he's also learned a few new ones from the people who stop by his stand.

“He usually has a pretty high success rate of a joke returned,” Kelsea said. “He has learned a whole new repertoire.”

Many of the residents in Callaghan's neighborhood are elderly, and his mother said her son's uplifting joke stand has certainly had an impact on the community.

“I think it helps them to feel a little more connected, because they’re one of our more isolated community groups,” the proud mother said. “It does bring a smile to people’s faces. It kind of reminds them of pre-pandemic times and kind of doing something fun.”

According to CNN, some of Callaghan's favorite jokes include: "What do you call a lazy kangaroo? A pouch potato!" and "What do you call a bug that’s bad at football? A fumble-bee!"

He recently even got a special shout-out from actor Ryan Reynolds, who called him a "hero" on Twitter.

As of May 3, Canada has reported 60,502 cases of the coronavirus and 3,795 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins database. They have also reported that 24,921 Canadians have recovered from the virus.

