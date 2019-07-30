Colorado Boy, 6, Starts Lemonade Stand to Take Mom on 'Date' After His Dad Dies of Cancer

A 6-year-old boy from Colorado used a lemonade stand to raise money for a “date” with his mom after they experienced a family tragedy.

Before his father died from a battle with colon cancer on July 7, Brady Campbell agreed to keep a promise he made to him, he told KDVR.

“My dad and I came up with the idea of a lemonade stand to take my mom on a date,” Brady explained to the news station. “I didn’t have enough money and I wanted to pay, so I did it.”

The day after his father, Brandon Campbell, died from the disease, Brady went to work, setting up the lemonade stand outside of his home in Denver and charging just 25 cents or “best offer” for a cup.

That’s when a local police officer came across the boy’s stand and helped to spread the word to officers back at the station.

“It was amazing. You could just feel the warmth and energy and such a positive thing in such a tragic time for us,” Brady’s mother, Amanda Campbell, told KDVR.

“It really lifted our spirits and really made Brady so happy. Brandon was a savvy businessman and wanted to teach Brady all those lessons, and I could just [see] it happening. It made my heart really happy,” she said.

Nearly 75 people came out for some lemonade at Brady’s stand that day, including neighbors, firefighters and other police officers.

Brady Campbell

“Maybe we will have our Friday night date night. Brandon and I used to do that, so I think we will start that and take the time to spend that time together,” she added.

In all, Brady was able to raise $244 on the first day. But a kind neighbor soon stepped in to help and set up a GoFundMe page to give Brady’s stand a boost.

In two weeks, it has raised more than $38,000 for the Brandon Campbell Memorial Fund at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Colontown, a support group for colorectal patients, survivors, their families and caregivers, according to KDVR.

“Through that, we can get advocacy out, the word for colon cancer, especially young-onset colon cancer. We are happy through all this, we have brought some awareness,” Amanda said. “I feel like it gives some purpose to such a tragedy.”