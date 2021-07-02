Amid the Boy Scouts of America's bankruptcy case, the settlement will compensate tens of thousands of decades-old sexual abuse claims from former members

Boy Scouts Reach $850M Settlement Over Thousands of Sexual Abuse Claims: 'This Is Not the End'

After the filings of tens of thousands of sexual abuse claims, the Boy Scouts of America has reached an $850 million settlement as part of the organization's bankruptcy case, multiple outlets report.

Back in November, the total number of sexual abuse accusations against the BSA rose past 92,000 just ahead of the deadline for submitting claims, as the BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020 after facing a wave of decades-old sexual abuse claims.

The Washington Post and NBC News reported Thursday that the massive settlement is among the largest ever seen in a child sexual abuse case in U.S. history — and is a total dollar amount that is expected to rise, lawyers say.

"It is important that people see this dollar amount and know this is not the end; this is just the beginning. There are billions of dollars in insurance money, and the fight to get that money is continuing," Jordan Merson, an attorney representing a group of survivors, told USA Today.

The BSA said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Friday morning that it is "pleased to report that we have made substantial progress in our Chapter 11 case as part of our ongoing efforts to reach a global resolution that will equitably compensate survivors and ensure Scouting's future by resolving past abuse cases for both the national organization and local councils."

The organization also called the agreement a "significant milestone and is the biggest step forward to date."

Paul Mones, another attorney representing plaintiffs, told USA Today, "There was never going to be an agreement that any survivor would be happy about. What we attempted to do in this negotiation was, under the circumstances, and with all of the various competing interests, the best deal possible."

Added attorney Ken Rothweiler: "This initial settlement of $850 million is the largest settlement of sexual abuse claims in United States history. I am pleased that both the BSA and their local councils have stepped up to be the first to compensate the survivors."

The BSA said in its statement that there was still "much to be done" in order to obtain approval from the Court to "solicit survivors to vote for the BSA's amended Plan of Reorganization."

"However, with this encouraging and significant step forward, the BSA is wholeheartedly committed to working toward a global resolution," the statement said. "Our intention is to seek confirmation of the Plan this summer and emerge from bankruptcy late this year."

One 65-year-old victim said, per NBC News: "As a former Boy Scout who is a sexual abuse survivor, I am gratified that the Boy Scouts are taking responsibility for the sexual abuse that occurred to me and others that we have had to live with for decades. This acknowledgment by the Boy Scouts will start the process of healing for many of us who have suffered."

The initial bankruptcy filing last year said that the organization has more than $1 billion in assets, the Post reported.

The BSA was founded in 1910 and had over 4 million members at its peak in the 1970s. Now, the organization has less than 1 million members, according to the Associated Press.