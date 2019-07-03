Boy, 7, Saves His 20-Year-Old Sister from Drowning in Pool After She Had a Seizure and Fell in

Image zoom Morgan Smith and Aiden McCullough Action News Jax

A little boy from Georgia is being called a hero after saving his sister from drowning in a pool after she fell in.

Morgan Smith, 20, was on the bottom step of the pool last week when she suddenly began to see black spots, CBS 47 Action News JAX reported on Tuesday.

Smith has no recollection of what happened after.

Aiden McCullough, 7, explained to the news outlet that his sister had a seizure and fell backward.

“I was thinking like, ‘Oh my God. Oh My God. She’s going to die,'” Aiden told Action News JAX.

Acting fast, Aiden grabbed Smith by the hair and held her above the water, according to the outlet. He said he screamed for help until someone ran outside.

Smith said she is now filled with so much gratitude. She is thankful Aiden was “in the right place at the right time.”

RELATED: Atlanta Girl, 10, Called a Hero After Saving 3-Year-Old Sister from Drowning in a Pool

To her, Aiden is more than just a hero — he’s an “angel.”

“I know that there are real life angels because I’m lucky enough to call him mine. I have an everyday superhero in my life,” Smith told Action News JAX.

Aiden is equally thrilled.

“I think it’s amazing,” Aiden said of saving his sister to Action News JAX. “I will never forget it.”

Since the incident, Smith and Aiden’s bond has strengthened.

This is a picture of Aiden and Morgan embracing each other after he saved her life. The siblings were very close beforehand. Now, they said their bond is unbreakable. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dh0aZCAsEv — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) July 2, 2019

RELATED: Florida Dad Jumps Over 4-Foot Fence to Save 1-Year-Old Son from Drowning in Backyard Pool

“I love you and I’m so thankful for you every day,” Smith told Aiden. “You are forever my hero and every day, I’m only more thankful that I get to call you my little brother. Sissy always loves you.”

“I love you always too,” Aiden sweetly said back.

Smith told CNN she would have drowned if it weren’t for her little brother.

“He has never been taught how to help me,” she said. “He just knew I needed to be helped and did it.”