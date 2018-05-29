Police Say Boy Saved by French 'Spider-Man' Was Dangling from Balcony While Dad Played Pokémon Go

The father of a 4-year-old boy who was heroically rescued while dangling from a Paris balcony by a man dubbed as “Spider-Man” was out playing Pokémon Go at the time of the incident.

French prosecutor Francois Molins told CNN-affiliate BFM on Monday that the boy’s father had gone out shopping, leaving the child alone in the apartment.

“He took a long time to return home because he had decided to play the smartphone game Pokémon Go when he left the store,” Molins told BFM, according to ABC News.

According to ABC, Molins added, “He is devastated because he realizes what he did, and the tragic consequences that it could have led to.”

The father, who has not been named, was detained overnight for alleged parental neglect and is set to appear in court in September, Molins told BFM, according to the Associated Press.

In a viral video documenting the incredible rescue from Saturday, Mamoudou Gassama, a 22-year-old migrant from Mali, can be seen quickly climbing up the front of the building, reaching the child within seconds.

Following the rescue, Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, called Gassama the “Spider-Man of the 18th” on social media and thanked him for his “act of bravery.”

“He explained to me that he had arrived from Mali a few months ago dreaming of building his life here,” she added, according to CNN. “I told him that his heroic act is an example to all citizens and that the city of Paris will obviously be very keen to support him in his efforts to settle in France.”

Mamoudou Gassama Thibault Camus/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Emmanuel Macron and Mamoudou Gassama Jacques Witt/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

On Monday, Gassama met with French President Emmanuel Macron, who informed him that he would soon be granted French citizenship, the leader wrote in a Facebook post.

Describing what led him to save the child, Gassama reportedly told Macron that he “didn’t think about it,” the outlet reported.

“I climbed up and God helped me,” he added, according to CNN.