"The reaction was absolutely priceless and filled our hearts with so much love," mom Kelsey Chvala said

Boy Runs to Newly Vaccinated Grandma in Sweet Video After Months Apart Due to COVID: 'Priceless'

A Pennsylvania boy who hadn't seen his grandmother in months due to COVID-19 finally got to reunite with her — and the moment is sure to melt your heart.

Kelsey Chvala explained on a Pittsburgh Facebook group that her 3-year-old son Trax hadn't seen his grandmother, Nana Jean, since Christmas 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic.

But that all changed recently when Nana Jean got her second dose of the Moderna vaccine and the CDC announced that it was safe for single households to visit fully vaccinated grandparents or elderly adults without distancing or wearing a mask.

On Monday — the same day that the CDC announced their new guidelines — Chvala said she picked Trax up from daycare and brought him to a playground, where his Nana was waiting to surprise him.

The sweet moment was captured on film by Chvala and showed Trax excitedly waving to Nana Jean before running into her arms to embrace.

The Ford City mom later posted the heartwarming video to the Facebook group, writing alongside the clip, "Getting to see his Nana for the first time since Christmas...Why we vaccinated ..this is everything."

"The reaction was absolutely priceless and filled with our hearts with so much love!!" added Chvala, who said she also received the vaccine through her work at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Speaking to ABC affiliate KAKE about the video, Nana Jean said, "I cry every time I see it, I do."

And she's certainly not the only person. In the comments section of Chvala's post, several other Facebook users expressed their adoration for the sweet clip.

"Wonderful! I don't even know you, and I cried watching this!" wrote one person.

"Made my heart smile," another user commented.