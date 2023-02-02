Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch

A toddler is safe with relatives after his parents were found dead outside of their Ohio home this week.

The bodies of Amber Barry, 35, and her partner Eddie Parthemer, 55, were discovered on the porch of their house in Mecca Township on Tuesday afternoon, CBS affiliate WKBN reported, citing the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office.

Barry's sister went to check on the couple after she was unable to reach them and found them "slumped over" and "unresponsive" on the porch, according to portions of a 911 call published by the outlet.

"I'm sure they're dead," the caller also said.

"Evidence from the residence at this point is leading us to believe that this is a possible overdose," Maj. Tony Villanueva of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office told WKBN.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to NBC affiliate WFMJ, authorities believe the couple's 3-year-old son may have been alone for as long as 48 hours.

Villanueva told the outlet that Barry's sister rescued the boy after entering the home through a window. The residence was in "deplorable conditions" with no heat, according to the official.

The boy has since been released to relatives, WFMJ reports.

On Facebook, a friend of the couple said the boy was "checked out" and that he "will be OK."

"Gone but never forgotten," the friend wrote in the post, which featured a picture of the couple playfully sticking out their tongues with a child.

According to Villanueva, Barry's sister likely prevented another death by going to check on her family members after she was unable to get in touch with them.

"Because of that gut instinct," he said, according to WKBN, "she was able to save that boy's life."