Boy, 3, Saved from Ohio Home in 'Deplorable Conditions' After Parents Are Found Dead on the Porch

A relative discovered the bodies and then climbed through a window of the house to save the child who'd been alone inside without heat for up to 48 hours, authorities said

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on February 2, 2023 03:59 PM
Eddie Parthemer, Amber Barry
Photo: Facebook

A toddler is safe with relatives after his parents were found dead outside of their Ohio home this week.

The bodies of Amber Barry, 35, and her partner Eddie Parthemer, 55, were discovered on the porch of their house in Mecca Township on Tuesday afternoon, CBS affiliate WKBN reported, citing the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office.

Barry's sister went to check on the couple after she was unable to reach them and found them "slumped over" and "unresponsive" on the porch, according to portions of a 911 call published by the outlet.

"I'm sure they're dead," the caller also said.

"Evidence from the residence at this point is leading us to believe that this is a possible overdose," Maj. Tony Villanueva of the Trumbull County Sheriff's Office told WKBN.

The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to NBC affiliate WFMJ, authorities believe the couple's 3-year-old son may have been alone for as long as 48 hours.

Villanueva told the outlet that Barry's sister rescued the boy after entering the home through a window. The residence was in "deplorable conditions" with no heat, according to the official.

The boy has since been released to relatives, WFMJ reports.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Found Dead Next to Car with Sleeping 23-Month-Old Inside Identified as 'Devoted' Pregnant Mom

On Facebook, a friend of the couple said the boy was "checked out" and that he "will be OK."

"Gone but never forgotten," the friend wrote in the post, which featured a picture of the couple playfully sticking out their tongues with a child.

According to Villanueva, Barry's sister likely prevented another death by going to check on her family members after she was unable to get in touch with them.

"Because of that gut instinct," he said, according to WKBN, "she was able to save that boy's life."

