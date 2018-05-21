3-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Falling Into 10-Foot Manure Pit: It's 'Like a Quicksand'

Emergency crews worked tirelessly on Saturday to rescue a 3-year-old boy who fell into a 6 to 10-foot manure pit on a dairy farm in Honey Brook Township, Pennsylvania, reports say.

The little boy became trapped on top of the massive pit that ran underneath a large barn housing dairy cows, WPVI reported. Authorities were called to the location around 6:30 p.m. and had trouble freeing the boy, the outlet said.

“We were unable to get to him because of the thickness of the manure,” Honey Brook Fire County Deputy Chief Jake Bailey told the station. “We pulled back out to focus on ventilation.”

Fire crew members initially became stuck as they tried to free the boy, according to the Associated Press. They worked to calm the scared little boy and convince him to stay still.

“His whole body was sitting on the manure, so he was completely above the manure. But if he had moved around a lot, it would’ve been a different story,” Bailey told WPVI. “The manure is kind of like a quicksand, the more you move, the more you sink.”

Honey Brook Fire officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

A pair of rescuers eventually wore rope harnesses to get to the boy, and built a platform from plywood to move through the large pit, WCVB reported. After being rescued, the boy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, according to the station.

Officials reportedly said that it took a long time to decontaminate the rescue team.