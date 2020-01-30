Boy, 9, Saves Cousin's Life by Performing Heimlich Maneuver: How He 'Knew Something Was Wrong'

Woman demonstrating Heimlich maneuver Getty

A 9-year-old Tennessee boy is being hailed a hero after some quick thinking helped him save his little cousin’s life via the Heimlich maneuver.

“He was just crying and stomping his feet and holding his throat,” Timothy Prather recalled to Memphis-based station WREG of his 3-year-old cousin Conner, who exhibited the alarming behavior while the two were at a rodeo together recently with their grandparents.

“Our mam-maw had him upside down and our pap-paw was patting his back. That’s how I knew something was wrong,” he added, according to WREG and WZTV.

Conner, both stations report, had a piece of candy lodged in his throat — and Timothy knew the signs of trouble because of a poster hanging in his school’s lunchroom that demonstrated proper technique for the Heimlich maneuver.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Michigan Fifth-Grader Springs Into Action to Save Choking Teacher: ‘Dylan Is a Real-Life Hero’

Timothy knew exactly what to do then, dropping down to his knees to successfully perform the maneuver on Conner, WZTV reported.

“I took him, and I started pushing his stomach, like this,” the third-grader told WREG of his actions, which helped the candy become dislodged after a short period of time.

The poster (which the little hero recalled during his life-saving actions alongside related YouTube videos he’d watched) has been hanging up at Timothy’s school, Ramer Elementary, for 14 years in both the cafeteria and every classroom, thanks to kindergarten teacher Brandi Wardlow.

“We never know when they’re watching, what they’re picking up on,” Wardlow told WREG. “To think this little poster here saved his cousin’s life, it’s amazing.”

RELATED VIDEO: Teen Saves Fellow Student from Choking on a Cheese Curd Using Heimlich Maneuver

WREG shared the story on Wednesday via Facebook, where it has received more than 600 reactions and close to 200 shares as of Thursday morning.

“Great job buddy!! You truly are a hero!” one person wrote, praising Timothy in the comments. “And a huge thank you to Ms. Wardlow for putting up those posters!”

“God that’s scary! Way to go Timothy!” said another, while a third wrote, “This is awesome!!! Thank God he knew what to do!!!!”