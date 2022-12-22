Boy Pens Angry Letter to Santa Over Missing Gift: 'I Do Not Like That Stunt That You Pulled'

Someone is most certainly not having a holly jolly Christmas.

A new viral TikTok details a heated back-and-forth between a little one and the holiday powers that be — as a boy penned a letter to Santa Clause about not getting everything he wanted for the holiday season.

The video, made by user @koko_mink, documents a viral letter from a boy named Jeremy that has been making the rounds online since 2017. Its latest iteration has earned nearly 5 million likes in less than a week and tells the story of the now-legendary holiday feud.

Complete with adorable misspellings, Jeremy wrote to Santa a day after Christmas that he was only given one of the two presents he asked for — which he felt wasn't a fair trade. "[Since] you ate my [cookies] I will [assume] that my missing gift [was] a [mistake]. I will give you one week [to] fix this," he declared.

What happened in response only made the situation more confrontational. "Dear Jeremy, I am sorry you are disappointed with your presents. You asked for two very expensive presents and Santa can only do so much," Santa wrote back in a typed-out response. "You need to learn to be grateful for what you have and not be upset about what you don't. If you continue to complain I will have no choice but to add you to the naughty list next year."

Jeremy then grabbed pencil and paper and tried to plead his case again — this time with a harsher tone for the holiday season. In a follow-up letter addressed to "fatty," Jeremy pretty much sealed his fate on the naughty list, and told Santa that he "played your game." He then questioned why the price of his gifts mattered when Santa had "elf slaves," which he claimed Santa was "naughty for having."

"Dear Jeremy, you are being a very bad little boy," Santa replied. "Because you cannot be happy with what you have, I have talked to your parents and told them to take away your Wii U."

"Now you have nothing," the letter continued. "Once you learn to be grateful, perhaps you can have it back. I am disappointed in you Jeremy. You will need to be extra good this year if you want to make it back in the nice list."

For Jeremy's final letter to Santa, he turned up the heat and questioned the "stunt you pulled with my parents."

"You are on my naughty list now,' the boy wrote. "Be afraid you look slow and easy to kill. Enjoy your [cookies] next year because they will be poison. I hope you die.'

This isn't the first time the back-and-forth between Santa and the naughty boy has gone viral, but just like Christmas itself, it clearly hasn't lost its magic for those looking for a holiday laugh.