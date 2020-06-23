11-Year-Old Boy Mows Lawns to Raise Money for Black Lives Matter: ‘I Decided to Make a Change’

“I just wanted to make a change and I didn't like how people were being treated,” Jack Powers said

An 11-year-old boy is doing a small part to make a big change when it comes to social justice.

Jack Powers recently started mowing lawns around his neighborhood to raise money, but the sixth-grader from Missouri isn't using the extra cash to buy the latest video game or gadget.

Instead, he's donating it to the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been behind the nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

“I just wanted to make a change and I didn't like how people were being treated,” Jack told KMOV.

The pre-teen started the business in early June and advertised it by placing flyers around his neighborhood. After seeing what happened to Floyd on the news, Jack said he knew he had to do something to help.

“I saw what happened to George Floyd and saw how people were being treated, and I decided to make a change,” he told the news station.

Jack's neighbor, April Strelinger, told KMOV she still felt compelled to donate to Jack's cause even though she didn't need her lawn cut.

“There's been a lot of change, flux and hardship so to see Jack's poster and find a helper, it actually opened up a great conversation with my son about how he can be a helper," she told the station.

The Black Lives Matter movement, which also goes by the initials BLM, was founded in 2013 following the death of Trayvon Martin to help "intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities," their website explains.

The group and other activists have been protesting in the U.S. and around the world since Floyd, a Black man, died last month after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes during his arrest.

For anyone who wants to donate to Jack, you can email him at JackForBLM@gmail.com.

To help combat systemic racism, consider learning from or donating to these organizations:

• Campaign Zero (joincampaignzero.org) which works to end police brutality in America through research-proven strategies.

• ColorofChange.org works to make government more responsive to racial disparities.