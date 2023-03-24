Boy, 7, Missing After Officials Found His Mother Dead in Water and Brother Alone on Calif. Beach

A mother has been found dead and her 7-year-old son remains missing after they reportedly disappeared while the woman's other son, 3, was left alone on a California beach.

Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas, and her son Edgar Espinoza disappeared Wednesday night near Jetty Road and Moss Landing Harbor, according to CBS affiliate KION-TV and NBC affiliate KSBW.

The 3-year-old boy reported his mother missing to a good Samaritan just before 8 p.m. local time, and later informed officials that his older brother was missing as well, according to a press release from the United States Coast Guard.

Officials from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) located the missing woman a short time after arriving at the scene, per Thursday's release.

Florencia was transported to Natividad Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead, KION-TV reported. Edgar remains missing.

The missing boy and his 3-year-old brother Miguel had asked their mother to visit the beach on Wednesday, according to a GoFundMe for the family.

KSBW Action News 8

Miguel told the good Samaritan that his mom and brother "went swimming" before they disappeared, the fundraiser says.

Florencia's mother told KION-TV that things seemed normal during her conversation with the young mother earlier that day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We are mourning the loss of Florencia," organizer Emma Espinoza wrote in the description of the fundraiser. She said the family is hoping to "transfer Florencia's body" to Oaxaca, Mexico, where she was born.

The search continues for the missing 7-year-old, according to the Coast Guard. Multiple agencies have joined the search.

Monterey County Undersheriff Keith Boyd said "very low visibility in the water" has complicated the search, according to KION-TV, but that rescuers have not stopped looking for the missing child.