A little boy’s life has been forever changed after his neighbors allegedly tossed a lit firework at him on his 10th birthday, causing him to lose his left hand.

Aaron Carreto is now left feeling betrayed and traumatized after the July 6 incident, which has kept him in the hospital for weeks as he recovers from the burns, injuries, and many surgeries he has endured, according to the GoFundMe set up on his behalf.

“This incident changed his life, way of living but not his spirits,” Aaron’s sister Adriana wrote on the fundraiser. “With his new disability, he’ll find it difficult to adjust to his day to day lifestyle. He suffers trauma as well as burns and injuries.”

“He tells his family how he feels betrayed by those people around us and wants to start a new life far away from where he grew up,” she added.

The incident occurred in Compton, California late Saturday morning while Aaron was playing outside on his 10th birthday, according to Adriana.

“Around 11 am., my baby brother Aaron was playing outside of our apartment complex when two older men (our neighbors) approached him with both an illegal and homemade firework,” she claimed. “One of the men tossed it to Aaron unexpectedly knowing how dangerous the situation was going to end.”

Because the homemade firework was lit, Aaron barely had any time to react before it began to spark and explode, his sister said.

“Eventually, Aaron lost all his fingers from his left hand,” she shared, adding that Aaron was also left with burns on his stomach and face from the firework’s proximity.

The 10-year-old was rushed to Long Beach Memorial Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He later had two more surgeries before being transferred to UCI Medical Center in Orange.

“He is currently recovering from four surgeries he’s had so far (with two more in the near future),” Adriana said. “He lost his left hand completely.”

According to his family, as Aaron focuses on healing, both physically and emotionally, local police have arrested one of the neighbors, KTLA reports. The second person still currently remains under investigation by authorities, the family says.

“Those guys who did this, I don’t want to see them no more,” Aaron told the outlet from his hospital bed. “I just wish that they could be in jail.”

In the days following the incident, Adriana decided to start the GoFundMe to help her little brother with his medical bills and living expenses.

“He’s making progress each and every day,” she wrote on the campaign. “To those who love and support Aaron, that’s what is keeping him motivated to better himself.”

“You supporters motivate him to be the strongest person he can ever be,” she added.

Those interested in helping Aaron with his recovery can donate to his GoFundMe page here.