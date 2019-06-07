Boy, 9, Loses Arm But Survives Being Run Over by Tractor: 'It's Just a Miracle He's Alive'

A 9-year-old boy survived a horrific tractor accident that left him with severe injuries, including the loss of his left arm.

Alex Flores, of Wendell, Idaho, was crossing the street on Jan. 4 when he was hit by a tractor that was pulling three trailers filled with hay, according to CBS affiliate KMVT.

After being flown to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, he underwent a six-hour surgery and would ultimately have 28 surgeries over the next few months.

“For us to be home within three and a half months, four months, is a miracle,” his mother, Brianna Watson, told the news outlet. “Alex is a tough, tough cookie.”

Along with losing his left arm, he also broke his femur in three different places, suffers from internal issues, and has a scar that goes from his knee up to his back, according to the news outlet.

But the hardest part for Flores — who loves being outside — was being put on bed rest.

“It was just hard,” he told KMVT, adding that when he did go home, he was determined not to use a wheelchair.

Throughout his ordeal, the boy has maintained an optimistic mindset.

“At least I’m alive and I’m positive in that I was going to come home,” Flores said. “In the hospital, I was so positive, I got to get home. So I got to stay in bed, so I can get my leg healed.”

When Flores — who still has a few more surgeries ahead of him — returned back to school, he received encouragement from pals.

“All of my friends was supportive of me. If people would ask me stuff that I didn’t want them to ask about, my friends were like, ‘Don’t ask about that,’ ” he told KMVT, adding that he also had a nurse come see him twice a week to work on physical and occupational therapy.

The Wendell community has also rallied around him. On Sept. 14, supporters will host a fundraiser to benefit him at Sidetrack Bar in nearby Gooding.

“It makes me want to cry because the help and the love, it’s just a miracle. It’s a miracle that he’s alive,” Watson told the news outlet.

Added Watson, who wants to host a community barbecue to thank everyone: “I never expected, in my wildest dreams, for everyone to come together. That was amazing.”