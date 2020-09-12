The young boy was dismounting from a table with a granite top when it fell onto his head

Illinois Boy, 5, Killed After Table Crushes Him at Wedding in 'Terrible Accident'

A 5-year-old boy was killed after a granite tabletop fell on his head during a wedding reception.

On Sept. 4, Luca Berlingerio, of Glenview, Illinois, was with his family at The Drake Hotel outside of Chicago when the incident occurred, Oak Brook Police Department reported.

Oak Brook Police and Fire Departments responded to the hotel around 10 p.m. local time for a 911 call about a child that sustained a traumatic head injury at a wedding.

Upon their arrival, police personnel helped an emergency room physician at the reception who was performing CPR on the unresponsive child.

Surveillance footage from the hotel showed Berlingerio laying across a table with a granite top that was positioned behind a couch where other children at the wedding were sitting.

When the other kids started to leave, the young boy tried to slide off the table and grabbed onto the edge to keep himself stable.

While dismounting from the table, it fell on top of Berlingerio's head and caused significant injury, the police reported.

Berlingerio was transported to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our team is heartbroken about this terrible accident,” the hotel said in a statement, according to the New York Post. “We wish to share our condolences with the family and friends affected. To respect their privacy, we aren’t able to share the specifics of the incident.”

A GoFundMe was also created to raise money for the child's family. The fundraiser has already collected nearly $11,000 since it was launched on Sept. 10.

"No words can explain what it feels to loose [sic] a child," the fundraising page states. "We know times are hard but anything will help."