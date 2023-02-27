Boy, 8, Hospitalized After Accident Left Him Hanging by Neck in Rope Ladder at Amusement Park

"We are told by police that the boy is okay and the injury is not serious," the owner of Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park said in a statement

Published on February 27, 2023 04:22 PM

An eight-year-old boy was hospitalized after an accident at an indoor amusement park in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Upper Merion police say the incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday after the boy got tangled up in a rope ladder at Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park in King of Prussia, according to CBS station KYW-TV and NBC station WCAU.

He was found hanging by his neck and was initially unresponsive, but regained consciousness after two off-duty officers who were at the park performed CPR on him, police told KYW-TV.

By the time first responders arrived, he was able to speak and was taken to a local hospital, according to FOX station WTXF-TV.

The park owner said surveillance footage showed the boy was "climbing headfirst down a rope ladder" when he became entangled, according to WCAU.

Police said the boy was with his family at the time of the incident, which has been ruled accidental, according to WCAU and KYW-TV.

Neither Upper Merion police nor Thrillz High Flying Adventure Park immediately responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The amusement park owner said that the rope was cut by staff members in order to free him, according to WCAU and KYW-TV.

"Within 10 seconds, our safety monitors formed a response team along with off-duty police officers and a nurse who was also on site," Lisa Cannon said in a statement obtained by the outlets.

Cannon went on to say that although the rope ladder complies with American Society for Testing and Materials standards, "out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to further enhance the safety of our equipment by ordering a softer and tighter rope ladder."

The rope ladder will remain closed until that installation is complete.

The park owner went on to say that safety is their top priority and expressed gratitude to the community "for helping us respond in an effective and expeditious manner."

"We are told by police that the boy is okay and the injury is not serious. Our thoughts are with the family and we will be contacting them soon," Cannon wrote, per the outlets.

The indoor amusement park opened three weeks ago, according to KYW-TV.

