11-Year-Old Boy Honored as Hero After Rescuing Baby Brother from Drowning

A young boy's quick thinking saved his brother's life — and this week, he was recognized as a hero by his local fire department.

Jayden Groves, 11, was at Hyde Park in St. Louis when his 22-month-old brother wandered away from the family, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The toddler wound up face down in a pond during the Aug. 8 incident — but thanks to Jayden's fast action, he wasn't there for long.

"I pulled him out of the water. I put him in the grass and that's when my family, they did CPR and I ran to the fire department and got help," Jayden told NBC affiliate KSDK.

The fire department said Jayden ran to them seeking help, and members were able to quickly find the unresponsive child and get him aid. He was rushed to the hospital, but was released after a short stay and made a full recovery.

On Thursday, Jayden was honored with the St. Louis Fire Department's Heroism Award, which he received from Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.

"We salute Jayden Groves. He. Is. A. Hero!" the department wrote on Twitter.

Jayden's mom Jocelyn Groves and his younger brother were present for the outdoor ceremony, and Jocelyn told CBS affiliate KMOV she was "very proud" of Jayden.

"My oldest son was honored today for being a hero," she wrote on Facebook. "Continue being great. If it wasn't for you my baby wouldn't be here today. You're a great kid, very intelligent. Continue to stay on the right path. I'm honored to have you as a son. God is going to take you places."