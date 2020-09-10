Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother Peggy Mosso were killed in the Santiam Fire, according to family members

Oregon Boy and His Grandmother Killed After Getting Trapped in Wildfire, Family Confirm

A young boy and his grandmother are dead after one of the multiple wildfires in Oregon swept through their home.

Wyatt Tofte, who is believed to be 12 years old, and his grandmother Peggy Mosso, 71, were killed in the Santiam Fire this week after trying to escape the massive blaze when it had surrounded their house at North Fork Road near Lyons, The Statesman Journal reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Wyatt's 45-year-old mother, Angela Mosso, is currently in critical care at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, according to the publication.

A family member told KOIN that Wyatt had been missing since Tuesday afternoon after fleeing the home.

Image zoom Peggy Mosso Enchanted Forest/Facebook

“He means everything. My family means everything to me," Wyatt's father, Chris Tofte told KATU as he searched alongside authorities for the then-missing boy. "I can’t do anything without knowing where he is at and what’s going on."

Chris had tried to get back to the home as the fire descended on the area but was able to reach his family, according to the station. When he was able to access the area later, he later found his wife critically injured.

The boy's body was found on Wednesday shortly after local authorities and volunteers launched a search around the area of the home.

"We are devastated to confirm that Wyatt Tofte has not survived. He was found a short while ago," The Enchanted Forest, an amusement park in Oregon, shared on its Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. The post said Tofte was the great-grandson of the park's founder.

"His grandmother, Peggy Mosso, was also taken," the post read. "She was also a loved and important member of our extended family."

RELATED VIDEO: Dad Comforts Daughter as They Escape the California Wildfire

A spokesperson for the Marion County Sheriff's Office did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a press conference on Wednesday that there are currently five incident management teams fighting 35 wildfires across the state.

"Unfortunately, we are not getting any relief from the weather conditions," Brown said. "Winds continue to feed these fires and push them into our towns and cities."