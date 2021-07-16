Henry "Hank" Purchase was playing at the base of a rock wall in Index, Washington, on Sunday when a climber accidentally kicked a rock loose that fell to the ground and hit the boy in the head

6-Year-Old Hiking with Family Critically Injured After He's Hit in the Head by a Rock

A 6-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit in the head by a large rock during a climbing trip with his family over the weekend.

Henry "Hank" Purchase was playing at the base of a rock wall in Index, Washington, on Sunday when a climber accidentally kicked a rock loose, the Everett Herald reported.

The rock fell to the ground, where it struck Hank in the head, according to the newspaper.

A GoFundMe campaign for the family says that Hank was airlifted to Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle, where he remains critically injured with a fractured skull.

On Tuesday, Hank underwent surgery to remove two parts of his skull to help relieve inner cranial pressure, his family said.

"Since the surgery there has been progress, but also rough spots," a Thursday update to the GoFundMe read. "The PICU team and neurosurgeons here are trying to achieve a delicate balance for Hank. The complexity of his state are hard for me to fully grasp, but they have to balance Hank's internal cranial pressure, blood pressure, C02 levels, breathing rate and other factors simultaneously."

The post added that the family is "continually amazed by the work [the medical staff] are doing here."

Hank is a happy kid, who loves hiking with his family, his dad Brett told KIRO 7.

"He's seen a lot, and he likes going to new places all the time," Brett said. "He's one of the sweetest people I've ever met, and he still loves to be close to his mom and dad."

He added that, while it's been hard to see his son injured, he and his family are overwhelmed by those who have come together to support them.