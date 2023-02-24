Fla. Boy, 2, Who Wandered Away from Home Is Found Safe After Intense Search: 'Miracles Do Happen'

"He was a little scratched up and maybe a little upset," a sheriff said of Joshua "J.J." Rowland who was found in the woods of Brooksville Friday after he went missing Thursday morning

By
Published on February 24, 2023 12:17 PM
Joshua JJ Rowland missing toddler found
Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

A 2-year-old boy has been found safe in Florida after he seemingly wandered away from his Hernando County home.

Joshua "J.J." Rowland was located Friday morning by a volunteer who was searching for the missing toddler, according to a Facebook post from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said the boy was found in the woods just south of D.S. Parrott Middle School in Brooksville. He is being transported to a local hospital to be checked out, but "appears to be okay."

"It looked like he was a little scratched up and maybe a little upset," the sheriff said, later adding, "It's certainly a miracle."

J.J. disappeared on Thursday while his parents slept at their home in Brooksville, according to CBS affiliate WTSP.

At a news conference on Thursday, Nienhuis said a relative had dropped the toddler off at his Brooksville home around 9:45 a.m. while his caregiver was sleeping, according to FOX affiliate KTSU.

The toddler disappeared before his mother woke up from her nap, he added.

J.J.'s mother searched for her son for about an hour before informing authorities about his disappearance, the sheriff said. The boy was reported missing around noon that same day.

Dozens of law enforcement officials from various departments from across the Sunshine State joined in the search for the missing toddler, Nienhuis said Thursday.

Officials used helicopters, drones, ATVs and dive crews to search the area for J.J., who was missing for about 24 hours, according to the sheriff. K-9s and horses were also involved in looking for the missing toddler.

Multiple local volunteers participated in the search as well, Nienhuis said.

"The volunteers and the other law enforcement agencies, even the state attorney's office had people come out and help us," the sheriff said Friday after J.J. was found.

"To say it was overwhelming was an understatement," he later added.

Nienhuis said he was "praying for the best" but expecting the worst. Now, he is convinced that "miracles do happen."

"The people that came together in Hernando County," the sheriff said Friday, "I can't even begin to thank them enough."

