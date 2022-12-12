Boy 'Fighting for His Life' After Horseback Riding Accident on Cruise Excursion: 'It's a Nightmare,' Says Mom

Stefan Keryan “ended up getting dragged by the horse for almost two miles,” according to the eight-year-old boy's mother

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 01:19 PM
Stefan Keryan
Stefan Keryan. Photo: GoFundMe

What started off as a dream vacation turned into a parent's worst nightmare when an 8-year-old boy got seriously injured during a horseback riding accident in Belize. Now, his family says he's "fighting for his life."

During a stop in Belize on their first-ever cruise, the Keryan family decided to go on an excursion to a monkey sanctuary, which included horseback riding, mom Heidi told ABC station KMGH-TV.

While Stefan was on the horse, it "got spooked and began running," according to a GoFundMe set up by the family to cover medical costs.

"He ended up getting dragged by the horse for almost two miles on gravel pavement on his back and on his head," his mom shared during an interview with CBS station KCNC-TV.

"My older daughter and I were already back and saw him being dragged and eventually were able to catch up with him," she added. "Somebody got in a car and was able to stop the horse."

As a result, the family said Stefan suffered third degree burns on his back, arms and leg, and also required surgery to replace part of his scalp.

"He's in the hospital fighting for his life," she told KCNC-TV. "They've stabilized him, but they can't give him the care that he needs, especially given the severity of his injuries."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In order to get him back home, the family told KMGH-TV they would need access to a medical aircraft, which could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

"All I care about is him living," she added. "I just, I want to get him home."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Beloved' Pastor Found Dead in Church Carpentry Workshop After 'Tragic' Woodworking Accident

Although the family started a GoFundMe to cover costs of the medical flight — and raised over $64,000 as of Monday — in the end, a local news report ended up connecting them with someone who could help.

After hearing the family's story on KCNC-TV, Geno Haggan, the owner of a Colorado-based medevac service, was immediately moved to help the family — for free.

"It gives me a lot of pride to be able to do this for somebody," the owner of Peak Medevac International told the outlet.

In a post on their Facebook page, the transportation service said they are "happy we could help get this little guy get back home to Denver."

Late Sunday night, Setfan made it back home and was then transported to a children's hospital in Aurora, according to KCNC-TV.

There, his family says Stefan "will receive the specialized care he needs for a full recovery."

"Thank you all for your prayers and generous contributions," a family member wrote in a GoFundMe update over the weekend. "We are blessed to have all of you in our life."

Related Articles
Nicole Foltz
Mom of 5 Dies After Fire Pit Accident That Also Severely Injured Son, 11: 'It's Unimaginable,' Says Husband
Semaj S - mauled baby
7-Month-Old Boy 'Fighting for His Life' After Being Mauled by Pit Bulls
CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST -- Season:8 -- Pictured: Grayson Chrisley -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Grayson Chrisley Injured in Car Crash Ahead of His Parents' Sentencing
'He’s such a fighter' | El Campo 1-year-old survives freak accident that caused six skull fractures
Texas Boy, 1, Returns Home After Surviving Being Run Over by a Tractor on His Family's Farm
Austin Lobato
Boy, 10, Dies from Injuries After Getting Hit by Car While Riding Scooter: 'He Was My Best Friend,' Says Dad
Florida Firefighter Burned Saving Life of His Girlfriend After Fiery Crash
Florida Firefighter Injured Saving Girlfriend's Life After Fiery Crash: 'He's a Real Hero'
Woman, Whose ‘Hero’ Boyfriend Saved Her Life in Fiery Crash, Speaks Out: ‘We Love Each Other Even More’
Woman Speaks Out After Boyfriend Saves Her Life in Fiery Crash: 'We Love Each Other Even More'
Man Killed by NYC Subway Train After Clothes Got Caught in the Door
NYC Subway Rider Dies After Getting Caught in Closing Doors, Dragged and Struck by Oncoming Train
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7NJHezrbIQ hed: Man and His Wife Mark 3 Years Since He was Cut in Half by a Forklift
Man Marks 3 Years Since He Was Crushed Under a Forklift Requiring Half His Body to Be Amputated
Tami Chmielewski/Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/boslyndi/photos.
'Selfless' Single Mom of 4 Severely Burned by Bonfire While on Vacation for Friend's Wedding
Nicolas Resendiz Funeral . https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicolas-resendiz-funeral?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer. 22-Month-Old Toddler Dies After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family’s SUV
22-Month-Old Twin Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family SUV
Christine Hawk Embree
Calif. Mom Died from E-Bike Collision Injuries as Daughter, 16 Months, 'Miraculously' Survived 'Unscathed'
Oklahoma Teen Survives Being Kicked in the Chest by a Horse, Which Caused ‘Traumatic Cardiac Arrest’ Dalton Bruton
Okla. Teen Survives 'Traumatic Cardiac Arrest' After Being Kicked 'Directly in the Chest' by Horse
Woman Loses Feet in Boating Accident
Chicago Mom Loses Both of Her Feet After Boating Accident at Lake Michigan 'Playpen'
chance karnes
Groomsman Dies in Crash on Way to Wedding Reception a Day After His 20th Birthday: 'Rest Easy, Cowboy'
Barrett McKim
12-Year-Old Boy Suffers Severe Burns After Science Experiment Explodes: 'We Are Praying'