This Sweet Video of an 8-Year-Old Helping an Elderly Woman Up the Stairs Will Make Your Day

An 8-year-old Georgia boy jumped into action when he saw an elderly woman in need.

Maurice Adams Jr. spotted the woman struggling to climb a flight of stairs on an outdoor path in Milledgeville, Georgia, according to ABC News. A Facebook video of the sweet moments showed Maurice putting his hand on the woman’s back and helping to balance her walker as he helped her up the stairs.

Afterward, he is shown giving the woman a hug. The woman is shown walking away with a smile. Maurice did not know he was being filmed, but it seems Riley Duncan couldn’t help but share the video online, writing, “Thank God for our youth.”

RANDOM ACT OF KINDNESS: An 8-year-old boy's simple act of kindness is inspiring thousands of people online. https://t.co/ev0hECnkwN pic.twitter.com/DzcVqQg3GF — ABC News (@ABC) May 31, 2018

After the strangers said their goodbyes, Maurice ran back to his mother, Contricia Hill’s, car, according to CBS News. The video quickly made its way around the Internet, amassing more than 18,000 shares.

Duncan told WSB-TV that he didn’t know the story behind the boy’s good deed, but quickly pulled out his camera when he saw the young boy stop traffic and leave the car to help the woman.

Hill told the station that she, Maurice and her daughter were leaving a high school graduation when they saw the woman crossing the road.

“He asked, ‘Can I go out there and help her up the steps?’ ” Hill told WSB-TV of her son. Hill said that before Maurice returned to the car, the woman told him he’s “special.”

Riley Duncan/Facebook

Now, Hill says that seeing her son’s simple act of kindness spread across the Internet has made her proud.

“It’s touching. It’s very touching,” she told WSB-TV. “[It just shows] respect and raising your kids right goes a long way.”

As for Duncan, he told CBS that he plans to meet the little boy and wants to give Maurice $100 for his good deed.