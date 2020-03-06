Boy Dresses Up as School Security Officer for 'Dress as Your Favorite Person Day'

Image zoom Jeffery Cross and Easton Blocker GMA/YouTube

When Easton Blocker was tasked with dressing up as his favorite person at school, there was no question about who he would be emulating for the day.

The 5-year-old, a kindergartner at Bobby G. Lester Elementary School in Jacksonville, Arkansas, dressed like the school’s security guard, Jeffrey Cross.

“He’s infatuated with Officer Cross,” Easton’s mom Lauryn Blocker told Good Morning America Thursday. “He will tell you, ‘That’s my best friend!'”

Cross, 35, said that Easton’s form of flattery came as a happy surprise.

RELATED: 95-Year-Old 7-Eleven Worker Has Happily Been Paid in Coffee Instead of Money for 30 Years

“Most of the scholars are expected to dress as their teachers or fellow classmates,” said Cross, who has been working at the elementary school since August.

The security guard said that Easton is a “fun” kid, and footage of the pair shared by GMA shows the duo playing catch and sharing an embrace.

“Easton, ever since the first day of school, he comes up and hugs me,” Cross said. “He’s adorable. He has a very fun, high-spirited personality.”

RELATED: S.C. University Students Raise Money for Beloved Wendy’s Worker Whose House Burned Down

Lauryn said that it was Easton’s idea to dress up like Cross, so she got her son a yellow t-shirt that reads “Junior Security” on the back.

“For someone who my son looks up to so much I’m going to say, ‘Hey, this is how much he adores you,'” Lauryn told GMA, adding that she even invited Cross to their house to play with Easton.

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District shared the sweet friendship on Facebook Wednesday.

“Check this out! 💛🖤. Today is “Dress As Your Favorite Person Day” at Lester Elementary,” the Facebook post read. “Kindergarten scholar Easton dressed as Officer Cross, his favorite school security officer. 🖤💛 #JNPTitans #BuildingFutures“