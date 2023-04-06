14-Year-Old Boy 'Full of Adventure' Dies 2 Days After He Was Rescued from Sand Hole in Rural Minn.

Hunter Flaxbeard, whose death was ruled an accidental suffocation, was rescued after he got buried in sand while digging in Wabasha County

By Laura Barcella
Published on April 6, 2023 01:38 PM
hunter flaxbeard
Wabasha County Sheriff's car. Photo: Wabasha County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A teen boy, who was rescued last week after getting buried in a sand hole he'd been digging in rural Minnesota, has died.

Officials determined that Hunter Wayne Flaxbeard, 14, died by accidental suffocation on March 30, multiple outlets report.

On March 28, Flaxbeard was buried in sand while digging a tunnel in a rural area of Wabasha County, according to KAALTV.

A 911 call was made around 5:30 p.m. to report that "a 14-year-old male victim was stuck in a sand hole covered in sand," Wabasha County Chief Deputy Jim Warren said in a statement, the Rochester Post-Bulletin reports.

Flaxbeard, of Kellogg, Minn., was pulled from the sand hole and flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys, where he remained in serious condition before dying of his injuries two days later.

"Our deputies and other first responders have children of their own, so it's just so much more traumatic to see a young life taken when you have has so much life to live yet," Sheriff Rodney Bartsh told KAALTV of the deadly accident.

An online obituary posted for Flaxbeard describes him as "a kind and compassionate young man" who was "full of adventure and new ideas." Flaxbeard was friendly and helpful, loved church, youth group and related activities, loved ones wrote.

He had three siblings as well as "many animals he cared for at his home," according to the notice.

David Zabel, St. John's Lutheran Church Principal and teacher, recalled Flaxbeard as "spiritual, active, and kind" with a "heart of gold," KAALTV reports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The teen was an organ and tissue donor, according to the obituary, which says his family hopes that final act of generosity will provide "the gift of life to many."

"This is something he would be proud of," says the notice. "Hunter will live on in the hearts of his family and friends, and the donor recipients he never met."

Funeral services for Flaxbeard will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Church of Christ in Plainview.

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10226894697143703&set=a.10205397954298567 Tausha Haight
Utah Man Who Killed Wife, 5 Kids Was Previously Accused of Choking Daughter, Who Feared He'd 'Kill Her'
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=10218483741227151&set=pb.1303396448.-2207520000.&type=3 No photo description available. David Conde troSdsepnol64 0 u uut7 J 2h550f26gl3lc , 60luu721 1 98 e i 1 2 2 h951c n 72 ·
Little Boy, 2, Starves to Death After His Father Suffers Fatal Heart Attack in New York Apartment
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids
Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Alex's Conviction
Sandyhook 10th anniversary
Sandy Hook 10 Years Later: Remembering the 89 Students Killed in School Shootings From that Day Until Now
Hilarie Burton (L) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton's Relationship Timeline
Madonna attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California
Madonna's Dating History: From Sean Penn to Guy Ritchie
Nauset Beach
15-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Getting Trapped in Sand While Digging Hole That Collapsed
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
A portrait of President Jimmy Carter and his extended family. Left to right: Judy (Mrs. Jack Carter); Jason James Carter; Jack (John William Carter); Annette (Mrs. Jeff Carter); Jeff (Donnel Jeffrey Carter); First Lady Rosalynn Carter; daughter Amy Lynn Carter; President Carter; daughter-in law Caron Griffin Carter holding James Earl Carter IV; and son Chip (James Earl Carter III). 1977-1980. | Location: outdoors. (Photo by © CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)
All About Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter's Children and Grandchildren
Nikki Reed and actor Ian Somerhalder attend Heifer Internationals 4th Annual Beyond Hunger Gala at the Montage on September 18, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Heifer International works to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Relationship Timeline
Kaley Cuoco Baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgDZ8BhJR8// . Tom Pelphrey/Instagram
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Hugh Jackman, Celebs on Vacation
Hugh Jackman Gets Serious About Sun Protection in Costa Rica amid Skin Cancer Tests, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2023